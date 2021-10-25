Finalist continues conservation legacy

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. – Mike Berg credits his love for conservation to his father, Byron Berg. His father was an early adopter of contour-strip farming as well as no-till. The father-and-son team also constructed diversions on about 100 acres to channel rainwater so it would flow at a slower rate on the family’s rolling farm in Lafayette County, Wisconsin.
Byron Berg was well known for his soil- and water-conservation efforts. Through the years he served on many organizations, which included serving as a national director on the National Association of Conservation Districts. He passed away 19 years ago, but Mike Berg continues his dad’s legacy. And he takes to heart one of his dad’s favorite quotes.
“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children,” credited to Crazy Horse, a Lakota war leader of the Oglala band in the 19th century.
Mike Berg recently was named as one of three finalists selected for the 2021 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award. The award, which will be presented in December, recognizes farmers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat in their care. It’s awarded in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold.
“Mike is deserving of recognition because he’s trying to be a true steward of the land,” said Pat Herbst, an agronomist at Insight FS who has known Berg for about 15 years. “He’s doing crop rotation, cover crops and more, and keeps his riverbank looking good. He’s a good modern-day farmer.”
Berg worked in 2019 and 2020 with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service on a streambank-restoration project. That involved digging banks further away from the part of the Pecatonica River that runs through his land. Then they installed rip-rap, which helps to reduce erosion as well as reduce damage to Berg’s fields from flooding.
“Three or four years ago we had torrential rains and a lot of dirt slid into the river,” he said.
At that time the river banks were almost straight up and down, and prone to erosion. After restoration the banks are wider and supported by rock. Berg also worked with the agency to install about 20 structures along the river to provide refuge for fish such as walleye and bass. The structures are simply logs to provide hiding areas or shade for fish.
Berg was able to do the restoration project with cost-share funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The rip-rap project helps reduce the amount of soil and phosphorus that wash into the Pecatonica River upstream of the village of Argyle, so it partially funded the project in exchange for credit toward reducing phosphorus-load totals from its municipal waste-treatment plant.
Tim Appell, a grain grower near Shullsburg, Wisconsin, said, "Mike wholeheartedly believes in conservation. He's passionate about preventing soil erosion and runoff."
Berg's next endeavor is to work with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to provide wildlife scrapes for waterfowl.
“We have a lot of geese that overwinter here,” he said.
Berg owns a 540-acre farm. He has planted a rotation of alfalfa, corn and soybeans; he also has planted oats as a seed crop. About 300 acres are tillable; he’s planted 16-foot-wide grass-buffer strips along waterways to reduce erosion.
Appell is renting land from Berg for the first time in 2021.
"Even before we started renting, Mike let me know one of his priorities was conservation," Appell said. "He wants us to continue no-till and we also just finished planting a cover crop of winter rye. We used an air seeder."
In addition to cropland Berg owns woodlands and land in pasture, on which he rotationally grazes about 40 head of Red Angus and Black Angus cattle. With the help of his family he’s planted 25,000 trees – Norway pine, white pine, spruce, oak, walnut and other species.
Visit sandcountyfoundation.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.