From the Fields: Jason Maloney

Many northern-Wisconsin pumpkins are becoming frosty after a full moon as Halloween approaches. For many the growing season ended Sept. 28 with a killing frost, but some microclimates on the Bayfield Peninsula had not yet had a killing frost as mid-October neared. Some days in the first half of the month were downright balmy.
But the end of the growing season was nigh; regional weather prognosticators had started including the dreaded “s” word in their predictions – snow! The last hardy swimmers took a last dip in Lake Superior before flurries began.
The stunning fall colors were peaking in some northern areas the second week of October. Forests and fence lines were ablaze with color. The fall colors are fleeting so folks were drinking them in.
Though spotty rain fell on some parts of the north the first half of October, much of the Lake Superior shore remained dry. Some areas of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Upper Michigan are still abnormally dry; some continue to have drought conditions. Hunters and leaf peepers alike were being warned to be careful in some forests due wildfire danger.
Some pasture is still green, but cattle on pasture are being supplemented with hay. Corn harvest and chopping are well along, as is fall tillage. With the dry weather most are having no trouble accessing lower fields. All are wondering what feed and fuel costs will be in the coming season. Those who remember the 1970s and 1980s recall the uncertainty of double-digit interest rates, recessions, war, civil unrest and nuclear fears. Our nation survived all of it but it took a lot of work and cooperation. With a positive outlook we will do it again.
Market gardens with hoop houses, greenhouses and high tunnels continue to have a large array of produce available at the remaining fall farm markets. Various types of greenhouses have extended the growing season by several weeks in spring and fall. A wide variety of local produce is also available through co-ops, community-supported agriculture, farm stores and some grocery stores. Some producers have begun marketing directly to customers with a weekly ordering and delivery system similar to a REKO-ring.
Roadside stands and farm stores around Chequamegon Bay are open and well-stocked with fresh locally grown food. With the frenzy past of the big apple festival in Bayfield during the second weekend in October, visitors are still finding orchards full of trees sagging under the weight of beautiful apples. On the Bayfield Peninsula customers are choosing from Cortland, Fireside, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Liberty, Wolf River, Hauser’s Merlot, Organic Mac Free, Greening and Fugi. For pears, Bartlett, Asian, Bosh and Moonglow are available.
Other fresh local produce and products available include fall raspberries, elderberries, concord grapes, harty kiwi, squash, pumpkins, mums, beets, carrots, onions, garlic, apple-cider doughnuts, cookies, cannabidiol – CBD – products, muffins, pies, flatbread, scones, bars, preserves and canned goods, fermented foods, milk, ice cream, sheep cheese, flour, honey, mustard, syrup, wine, beer, mead, hard cider, spirits and more.
Frozen blueberries, strawberries and red currants can be found. Pasture-raised lamb, beef, pork, chicken and alpaca meat is available as are fresh eggs. Locally produced fiber, accessories and soaps remain available in farm stores. Check online or call ahead for farm-market and farm-store hours and produce availability. Visit https://bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports/ as well as farm and farm-market websites. Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets.
Foragers are still finding abundant wild apples. Many are putting up applesauce and drying apple chips for the winter and beyond. Some are looking for the last black-trumpet mushrooms of the season while others are gathering the abundant crop of nannyberry, chokeberry and wild grapes for jam, jelly and flavored mustards. In areas untouched by killing frost some are still collecting leaves of mullein, raspberry and sweet fern for tea. Wild rose hips are still abundant.
Recent studies have shown that trees communicate with each other. It’s likely other plants do so as well. Maybe that helps to explain how they coordinate production of fruit and nuts. It’s a big year for mast in northern Wisconsin. The ground beneath many oak trees is covered with large acorns. Highbush cranberry hangs heavy on bushes. Bears, deer, turkeys, squirrels and other creatures who depend on mast for food are easily finding food as winter approaches.
With the election frenzy in full swing the amount of money spent on negative advertising amazes. It seems like too much media is filled with mudslinging negative messages paid for by candidates and anonymous donors behind groups with innocuous names. Mother always said that healthy people eat a peck of dirt every year. But she never said we needed to eat in all in one sitting! How refreshing it would be if leaders were selected based on their positive plans for the future of our democracy.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.