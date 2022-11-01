From the Fields: Jason Maloney

The last weeks of weather in October were a regular roller coaster of thrills and spills in northern Wisconsin. The thrills included snow in the Lake Superior Snow Belt. About a foot of the white stuff fell overnight Oct. 17 in the vicinity of Hurley, with traces reaching Wisconsin’s Banana Belt in the southern part of the state. Spills included some much-needed rains that were enough to quell the danger of wildfires for a spell. But they weren’t enough to match the moisture deficit along Wisconsin’s Lake Superior shore during the third-consecutive drought summer. And between snow and rain there were days that were downright balmy, with great conditions for fall field work.
Fall tilling progressed well during this period. Some standing corn remained in fields. Fields of beans awaited harvest. Market gardens had been harvested. Greenhouses still sheltered productive plants. Fruit was still being gathered and cider was still being pressed in orchards. Root crops, tubers, squash and pumpkins were heading into root cellars. Pasture was green from recent rain, but very short. Livestock was feeding on hay.
The brilliant fall colors had dripped off the maple and aspen trees to cover the forest floor. But deep reds and browns of oak and golds of tamarack still painted hillsides and low forests near Lake Superior. Bare branches were becoming the rule and undergrowth was dying back as the days led all on the short path to winter.
The last outdoor farm markets were held in the second half of October. Later outdoor winter sales will be held here and there leading to the end-of-year winter holidays. By the end of the month most of the orchards in the Bayfield Fruit Loop had closed for the season. But at the few that remained open produce was plentiful, as well as at regional farm stores, stands and community-supported agriculture.
Local apples still available include Honeycrisp, Macintosh, Cortland, Haralson, Liberty, Honey Gold, Fuji and Spartan. Bosh Pears can be had as can late-fall raspberries. Cider and frozen blueberries, strawberries and red currents are still offered as are hardy kiwi, squash, pumpkins, mums, beets, carrots, onions, garlic, cannabidiol – CBD – products, preserves and canned goods, fermented foods, milk, ice cream, sheep cheese, flour, honey, mustard, syrup, wine, beer, mead, hard cider, spirits and more. Frozen blueberries, strawberries and red currants can be found. Pasture-raised lamb, beef, pork, chicken and alpaca meat is available as are fresh eggs. Locally produced fiber, accessories and soaps remain available in farm stores. Check online or call ahead for farm-store hours and produce availability. Visit bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports/ as well as farm and farm-market websites for more information.
Foragers are still finding fall mushrooms, wild apples, tea leaves and herbs. Sweet wild grape was found after the frosts. Rose hips are being collected. The signs went up along northern-Wisconsin roads encouraging the industrious to bring in balsam boughs from the forest in exchange for cash. The starting rate for boughs this season at some gathering points is 45 cents. Permits are required and training is necessary to legally and sustainably gather boughs in many counties and in Native American nations. Some energetic folks had gathered and sold wild tree seed earlier this autumn. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/treeplanting/sellseed for more information.
Hunters could be seen huddled in disguised boats waiting to ambush waterfowl. Others stalked forests for grouse and other small game. Bow hunters were taking deer. Many were scouting and preparing stands for deer-gun season; now only weeks away.
If Halloween were not enough to frighten, this year there is election season. We crave simple answers to complex questions. Maybe simple answers make us feel powerful and in control of our destiny.
Consider fuel prices. The United States now has so much oil and gas that it’s an exporter of both. But because crude-oil and natural-gas prices are determined by worldwide supplies, the prices are inflated for both this season. Gasoline and diesel fuel are expensive, not because of scarcity of crude oil, but because demand is outstripping our national capacity to refine crude oil. The huge worldwide oil companies are reaping record profits. Refining operations are doing well. Most consumers are hurting.
But the truth is problems that are worldwide, like inflation brought on by inflated fuel prices, increased levels of demand and snarled supply chains are not controlled by any state or national leader. Even despots with complete power in a land cannot fix problems that are worldwide. In good times occupants of elected offices take credit. In bad times they attract blame. The truthful office holders, and those running to replace them, admit that like the rest of us they are along for the ride – strapped to the big bouncing ball of life, the bouncing of which we cannot control. What we do control is the grace with which we deal with it all, and the way we treat each other in the process.
Let’s hope the harvest of our election this fall yields a crop of honest office holders who will make democracy stronger as they work to improve the lives of folks all across our nation.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.