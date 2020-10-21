Drought is creeping back along the Lake Superior shoreline from Minnesota to Bayfield County, Wisconsin. Parts of several northern-Wisconsin counties are abnormally dry. With leaves and undergrowth going from green to brown, fire danger is becoming a worry. Late-season fishers and early-season hunters are being cautioned regarding careless use of fire.
A little precipitation fell the second week of October, with more predicted. For the second time this month the forecast contained a four-letter word that begins with an s – snow! There were many mild fall days great for harvest the first half of the month. By the middle of October it was becoming downright cold. Lows at night near Lake Superior reached the 20s. But folks along the lake know it isn’t really cold until temperatures are less than zero.
Hay is almost all in. Some folks are finished harvesting soybeans. Corn-chopping is almost complete. Corn harvest of high-moisture and dry continues. Fall tillage is off to a good start, about a quarter complete.
Market gardens were almost out of production for the season, but high tunnels have weeks of production remaining. Most farm markets are finished for the year, but farms and farm stores remain open. Some farm stores reported a recent increase in business, possibly due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections statewide. Most community-sponsored-agriculture shares for winter produce and meat were sold out for 2020.
The fall abundance of produce continued around Chequamegon Bay. Available apple varieties include Connel Red, Cortland, Fireside, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Hauser’s Merlot, Haralson, Sweet Sixteen, Honeygold, Spartan and Fuji. Pears, plums and fall raspberries are available. Some farms also have had squash, garlic, late vegetables and herbs. Preserves, cider, meats, honey, eggs, syrup, beer, wine, milk, ice cream, crisp, pie, cider doughnuts and winebread round out the myriad of locally produced foods available. For current availability call ahead or Visit www.feastbythebay.org/listing-of-local-farms and bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports for more information.
Falling leaves and cold temperatures make mushrooming difficult. Foragers have been topping off supplies of sweet fern, mullein, wild-raspberry leaf, wintergreen, mint and Labrador tea to dry for refreshing hot and cold beverages this winter.
Pots on the international stovetop continued to boil over – trade wars, the pandemic, recession, volatile markets and elections. All hope the coming season brings respite. With snow comes a more peaceful time for many beings in the natural world – and maybe for humans too.