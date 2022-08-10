From the Fields: Jason Maloney

Just after the new moon those of us who still have calendars on the wall flipped the pages from July to August. The past few weeks have had a lot of weather that’s great for haymaking. Warm dry breezes cure hay beautifully. But that same weather that’s good for haymaking, when enjoyed in excess, is not good for hay-growing. Many folks on Wisconsin’s Lake Superior shore are saying variations of the same thing – “Boy, we sure need some rain!” and “How did it get to be August already?!?”
What started out as a wet growing season that delayed planting in some areas has now become a dry season with little rainfall in July. Little rain was predicted for early August other than isolated storms. Some fields are showing stunted corn with dry leaves or short, light oats. First-crop hay was good but subsequent crops are looking light. Drought and abnormally dry areas are creeping along the lakeshore, showing as larger and larger areas of Wisconsin on drought-monitoring maps. Pastures in the far north are still green but many are also very short; some producers are starting to supplement pastures with hay in order to feed livestock. It’s anyone’s guess what feed prices will be like in the coming seasons. One good guess may be – expensive.
In spite of the dryness, farm markets and farm stores around Chequamegon Bay are loaded with fresh locally grown food. Though strawberries and cherry seasons have ended, both are still available frozen. Fresh local produce in early August included raspberries, multiple types of currants, blueberries, gooseberries, salad greens, beets, carrots, onions, apple-cider doughnuts, cookies, cannabidiol or CBD products, muffins, pies, flatbread, scones, bars, preserves, milk, ice cream, sheep cheese, flour, honey, syrup, wine, beer, hard cider, spirits and more. Locally produced fiber and accessories are available. Check online or call ahead for farm-market and farm-store hours as well as produce availability. Visit bayfield.org/what-to-do/orchards-berry-farms/orchard-reports as well as farm and farm-market websites for more information.
Some farm-market managers are reporting a decrease in sales compared to the past two summers. Folks are not certain if it’s due to a return of pre-pandemic buying habits or something else. Some attribute the decrease to widespread inflation that has crimped travel plans and led to less market traffic. A recession with inflation, like we had off and on in the 1970s and 1980s, is called stagflation. But most economists agree that increased job growth with inflation like we have now isn’t a recession. I wonder what they will call it. Boomflation? Or maybe it’s just like Dad would say, “The harder I work the behind-er I get!”
Foragers around Chequamegon Bay were busy as August began. Some were finding summer salad. Others were watching the first buttons of chanterelle mushrooms develop in the few moist areas of the forest floor. Yarrow and sweet gale were being gathered – one for medicine, the other for seasoning and both for insect repellent. June berries were still being found in some areas as were wild blueberries.
A few lucky folks were picking thimbleberries for jam. Thimbleberries grow on uneven ground in forests; each plant may have a berry or two ripen each day. The harvest from a half-acre of scattered bushes is tiny. The berries drop off onto the ground rapidly and are very fragile. Some gather the berries daily and freeze them until they have enough for jam. The difficulty of gathering thimbleberries leads those who do to savor the experience. The taste of the berries is extraordinary. Some say thimbleberry-picking brings them closer to spirits in the forest; others say it helps them understand St. Therese of Lisieux’s Little Way as a path to salvation. Either way the jam gifted to friends and family has the essence of both a special berry and a special prayer.
Forest babies are growing quickly. The green herons have fledged as have the American kestrels. Bald eagles are working on flight school. Little bears are foraging with their mothers. The spots on the fawns are fast fading. Lines of small raccoons are following their chubby mothers. Bunch berries are becoming red and blue beads on blue bead lilies are becoming blue. Summer is speeding past.
The pandemic is still with us. The economy is uncertain. The nation isn’t at war overseas though we still have folks fighting each other here at home. But when we each look at what we have, most can say that overall we have it good. And so as usual we have a whole lot to be thankful for if we just open our eyes and look.
It’s interesting that some folks who have the least gauge success by how much they can do to help others. At any time how we are doing depends greatly upon our own perspective!
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.