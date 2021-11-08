From the Fields: Jason Maloney

We hear a lot about the global supply chain being broken. Demand for many products is outstripping supply; that’s causing prices to increase. Of course the longer the chain, the weaker the links. Maybe if more folks looked for products closer to home they’d discover abundance.
Buying local produce could help our national supply-chain woes in a big way. Imagine sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner, looking at the food on the table – and naming the farm where each dish, including the turkey, originated. Money spent at locally owned businesses and for locally produced products circulates in rural communities, and makes them vibrant.
Ah November! Wisconsin returns to Standard Time. Armistice Day, now Veterans Day, is celebrated on Nov. 11, the day of the year World War I ended. In a flash gun-deer season opens, Thanksgiving is celebrated, and all are heading headlong to Christmas and a new year.
As October ends and November begins, local food is abundant around Chequamegon Bay. Farm markets are closed for the year but farm stores are open, brimming with local produce. Some orchard stores are still open. Community-supported-agriculture subscriptions are producing happy customers. Local food co-ops are doing brisk business. Pumpkins have been available at roadside stands along with shocks of cornstalks, squash and gourds. It once was we adjusted our tastes to locally available foods that change with the season. Why eat exotics like bananas when fresh local apples are available? Why make lemon pie when local pumpkin is ripe?
While autumn loiters, apples, pumpkins, squash, garlic, onions, potatoes and more are available on the lakeshore. There’s an abundant supply of local pasture-fed meat and eggs. There’s a good supply of local fiber, flour, pancake mix, mustard seed, milk, ice cream and sheep-milk cheese. Local sauerkraut and other fermented goodies can be found. Locally made beer, mead, hard cider, wine and spirits are available. Honey, syrup and preserves continue to tempt visitors. Locally grown cannabidiol products – CBD – are in stock. Call ahead and check farm websites for availability and store hours. Visit www.feastbythebay.org for more information.
There was occasional light rain in the far north during October, but the rainfall deficit for the year is still several inches. Inland lakes and streams are still low and Lake Superior water levels continue to drop. The forest floor is dry under the duff. Forecasts for the north predict a wet winter. We will be grateful to have good snow cover for moisture, and for protection for alfalfa and other crops. But dry conditions made for good harvesting. Many fields were ready for spring planting with some manure being spread. Some standing corn and beans remain to be harvested. A lot of items on farm to-do lists are being checked off this fall.
The Great Lakes shipping season will close a few weeks from now. The last “salties,” sea-going ships, are making their way to and from Port Duluth-Superior through the St. Lawrence Seaway. Cargos of beet pulp and grain are moving out. Lakers, ships too large to use the St. Lawrence Seaway, continue to move large cargos – especially of iron ore – to domestic and Canadian ports on the Great Lakes.
Foragers are still finding mushrooms under leaf cover. Many have good supplies of wild medicines and teas gathered, drying for the long winter ahead.
Many of us were required to read a play in school about two gentlemen waiting for a fellow named Godot. The two gentlemen wait a long time and have a lot of discussions, but Godot never arrives. Most of us who read it cannot tell you what the play was about other than waiting for about two hours. But it may be how the rumor around Chequamegon Bay started about Jack Frost. Somebody, likely on some social-media platform, supposedly said they heard from someone they know whose third cousin once removed said that Jack Frost had changed his name to Godot and was not coming this year. Coming from such a reliable source, the train of cyber conversation had some following by mid-October because Jack had indeed not come. He did come to inland areas late in October, but those who live close to Lake Superior waited past Halloween to see their first frost on the pumpkin.
The frenzied activity in November and December is a blessing as we adjust to short days, long nights, cold weather and more time confined to the indoors.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.