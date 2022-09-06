From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

After 2.8 inches of rain two weeks ago the crops are looking extra nice in our area. It was dry here for a while; we are currently considered “abnormally dry” by the National Weather Service along with parts of Clark, Jackson and Trempealeau counties of Wisconsin It was a welcome relief to have that moisture. Rains were sporadic so not everyone was as fortunate as we were. The rain should put a nice top on the beans for a good yield.
Early-planted corn varieties are coming into full dent and the husks are drying off. We should see silage coming off in a week to 10 days, although I did see a field opened in the next valley when I went through this past week. Maturation is happening rapidly with no sign of disease. Here on our farm I think we have the best yield ever after 32 years of corn crops. We’ll learn for sure after harvest, when we can check the numbers.
We do have spots in the field where cobs are sticking out of the tassel, which the neighbor tells me is caused by a little too much chemical this past spring.
In the pastures the cool-season grasses are starting to take off and conditions continue to be good. Fourth-crop hay is being chopped and the yields are decent.
My neighbor, Jimmy Ellis, who raises bees, said his honey crop is looking really good this year. He’s preparing to start end-of-season feeding of the bees and treating mites.
The Japanese beetles are prolific but they are eating the velvet leaf, so that’s a good thing.
This past week we observed sweet corn being harvested near Trempealeau north of La Crosse, Wisconsin. The corn from that area is hauled across the river at Winona to Minnesota for processing.
We have one very-late strip of oats to combine and as of this writing it’s touch and go whether it will happen. After all the rain, the shorter days, and daily fog and dew we have in this valley, it’s difficult to achieve the proper dryness. This past spring Wade ran out of corn and had extra oat seed so he seeded this strip after he finished the corn planting. He swathed it Aug. 17; I’m writing this Sept. 1.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.