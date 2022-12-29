Funding focuses on next-generation crops

There are risks to putting all of one’s eggs in one basket. Without crop diversity, one strong blight could decimate a country’s food staple. The Irish Potato Famine quickly comes to mind.
Given that a changing climate can enable pests and pathogens to move into new regions, increasing crop diversity will becoming increasingly important. That’s not lost on the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research, which states that it “connects funders, researchers and farmers through public-private partnerships to support research addressing the biggest food and agriculture challenges.”
Climate change is key among those challenges, so the foundation established a “Next Generation Crops Challenge Area.” The foundation is connecting with partners to focus on key objectives.
• crop diversification
• crop resiliency
• accelerated breeding methodologies
• advancement of novel, nutritious, profitable and resilient crops
One of many research projects focused on crop resiliency is being conducted at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Co-investigators Shawn Kaeppler and Natalia de Leon, both professors of agronomy, are working on a three-year project aimed at developing corn cultivars to improve resiliency to transient and long-term drought.
The researchers have grown about 3,000 corn hybrids in managed-stress trials. They included a well-watered treatment to minimize stress. In the drought treatment they withheld water during the flowering period.
The researchers measured performance traits such as grain yield, time from flowering to planting, flowering delay due to drought, and plant responses to drought such as leaf-rolling and reduction in overall biomass.
People are also reading…
The researchers used data from the trial to evaluate statistical models that can enhance breeding progress. They also compared the data to large-scale public trials that included various stresses.
The trial led to discovery of a new xylem trait. It showed the importance of the corn plant’s “plumbing system” in drought resistance. The researchers used computational approaches to support the utility of genome-based breeding methods in breeding for drought tolerance.
The researchers used commercially relevant germplasm in their research. Their information on germplasm sources and useful alleles can be incorporated in commercial plant breeding. They identified elite non-stiff-stalk inbred parents as candidate lines to support improved yield and stress tolerance. They also identified a parent line that had drought tolerance.
Work focuses on pea protein
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research also is funding crop-diversification research. Nonoy Bandillo, an assistant professor of pulse-crop breeding and genetics at North Dakota State University, is leading the research. He and his team are studying the relationships between genes, traits and the environment in increasing pea protein.
Peas have the greatest potential for enhancing protein quantity and quality through breeding. Protein is on average 22 percent of a current-pea-variety seed. Using the genetic diversity of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s pea-germplasm collection can potentially help seeds reach a total of 34 percent protein, according to the foundation.
Bandillo and his team have been conducting large-scale studies of agronomic and compositional traits of pea germplasm to determine natural variations in protein content. They’re also developing genomic resources to produce deoxyribonucleic-acid-level knowledge for increasing total protein content and evaluating genomic-prediction tools. By using genetic information and genomic tools to maximize breeding efficiency, they’re working to increase genetic gain and speed the development of future pea varieties.
The nutritional profile of peas complements that of cereals. Peas have limited environmental impacts and economical production costs.
“Everybody talks about a projected world population of 9 billion people by 2050,” Bandillo said. “What they don’t tell you is that as part of this growth there will also be a rising demand for pulse crops. As part of demographic growth and urbanization, consumers are now preferring healthier foods and have developed an interest in plant-based protein. Thus pulse crops, particularly pea, have emerged as a frontrunner. My ultimate goal is to develop and release new varieties of pulse crops to meet this growing need.”
Visit foundationfar.org and agronomy.wisc.edu and ndsu.edu and search for "plant sciences research" for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.