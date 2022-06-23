Gene absorbs carbon dioxide

Every day plants take carbon dioxide from the air and – with the help of sunlight – turn it into chemicals essential to plants and humans. Some of the chemicals, known as aromatic compounds, are the starting material for medications. Yet it’s difficult for plants to make enough of them to harvest economically.
Scientists at the University of Wisconsin–Madison recently identified a way to release the brakes on plants’ production of aromatic amino acids by changing, or mutating, one set of genes. The mutation also caused the plants to absorb 30 percent more carbon dioxide than normal.
If scientists could add a trait like that to crops or drug-producing plants, it could help produce more chemicals naturally and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
“We’ve long been interested in the aromatic-amino-acid pathway because it’s one of the major plant pathways that transform carbon fixed by photosynthesis into medicines, food, fuels and materials,” said Hiroshi Maeda, a UW-Madison professor of botany. “Now we’ve discovered how to regulate the key control knob that plants use to increase production of the pathway.”
Maeda and his team, led by postdoctoral researchers Ryo Yokoyama and Marcos Vinicius Viana de Oliveira, recently published their findings in Science Advances.
Normally plants control the production of aromatic amino acids by using natural brakes to the process. When plants have produced enough amino acids the entire system halts.
The mutations the researchers discovered using the model plant Arabidopsis have much less sensitive brakes. That’s due to mutations in a gene called DHS, which starts production of aromatic amino acids. The upshot is the plant doesn’t know when to stop and keeps producing the compounds.
The scientists discovered that the plants put photosynthesis into overdrive. They absorb significantly more carbon dioxide to fuel the new production boom.
“We think the increased photosynthesis does two things,” Maeda said. “One is to provide additional energy to operate the energetically expensive pathway. The second is to supply more carbon building blocks to make energetically dense aromatic chemicals.”
Arabidopsis is a useful model in the laboratory, but produces nothing of value. De Oliveira plans to test similar mutations in crops — which take in huge amounts of carbon dioxide every year — or in plants that produce valuable aromatic chemicals.
“The brakes we identified look similar among different plants,” he said. “So expanding the discovery to crops offers many possibilities, such as enriching our food with essential nutrients or improving bioenergy production, while capturing more carbon dioxide from atmosphere to slow down the global warming.”
Eric Hamilton is a writer for university communications at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.