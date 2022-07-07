Genome-editing aimed at carbon removal

The use of genome editing to enhance the natural ability of plants and soil microbes to capture and store carbon is being studied at the Innovative Genomics Institute at the University of California-Berkeley. The institute’s researchers see an opportunity to increase levels of soil carbon across broad swaths of managed agricultural lands.
One of the biggest challenges with current nature-based solutions is that the carbon removed from the atmosphere typically returns to the atmosphere in a relatively short time. It’s often respired by soil microbes as carbon dioxide. For natural carbon-dioxide removal to have meaningful impact, carbon must be retained in soils for long periods of time.
Until the advent of modern agriculture about 200 years ago, global soils provided a long-term carbon sink. Since then soils have lost carbon equal to 487 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide. That’s on par with the country’s cumulative fossil carbon-dioxide emissions since the Industrial Revolution.
In addition to potentially increasing levels of soil carbon across agricultural lands, the researchers say restoring soil carbon could enhance soil structure, improve water-use efficiency and nutrient availability, and feed beneficial soil microbial communities.
The team anticipates other benefits. Improving the efficiency of photosynthesis could translate into greater yields and reduced needs for fertilizer and irrigation.
“Climate change is the most serious problem facing the world today, with impacts on hunger, spread of disease, biodiversity, the global economy and nearly every aspect of human life,” said Jennifer Doudna, founder of the Innovative Genomics Institute and Nobel Laureate. “We’ve understood for some years that (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) genome editing could be used to help agriculture adapt to climate change. It’s a thrilling new step to apply the same toolkit to carbon removal and address climate change directly.”
The Innovative Genomics Institute is tackling the research in three working groups composed of researchers at UC-Berkeley, UC-Davis and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. One group will focus on editing rice varieties for improved photosynthesis to remove carbon from the atmosphere more efficiently. It also will focus on optimizing both root development and root exudates that can promote carbon sequestration in the soil.
A second group is developing genome-editing protocols for the biomass crop sorghum to enable editing for enhanced carbon-dioxide removal. The third group will develop techniques to trace carbon fixed by the improved cultivars. It also will study soil microbial communities that promote long-term carbon storage.
By increasing sorghum photosynthetic-carbon capture and expanding cropping into marginal lands, it may be possible to achieve a net increase of as much as 1.4 billion metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent captured annually worldwide. Half of that could be stored in a long-lived form when combined with biomass-conversion technologies.
The team’s advances can be extended in the future as the work is applied to other crops such as wheat and corn.
The research is supported by a $1-million commitment from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Visit innovativegenomics.org and chanzuckerberg.com for more information.