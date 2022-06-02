Green covers continue to spread

DARLINGTON, Wis. – Just 10 years ago in Wisconsin’s Lafayette County there were very few green fields after harvest and before spring planting. Currently there are many green fields year-round in the form of cover crops.
Brian Schilling of Schilling Farms near Darlington credits that to Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance members and partners, who have made cover crops a priority. He said members of the producer-led watershed-protection group have planted cover crops for many reasons.
• slow erosion
• improve soil health
• enhance water availability
• smother weeds
• help control pests and diseases
• increase biodiversity
“I’m proud of what the group has become and the huge influence we’ve had in our area,” said Schilling, a board member of the alliance.
People are also reading…
He and his family milk 2,100 cows and farm 5,200 acres. For years they’ve used conservation practices such as no-till and contour strips. They make split applications of nitrogen and have used a nutrient-management plan for the past 15 years. They plan to plant 1,500 acres of cover crops this year.
“I feel we have a responsibility to help protect our environment, and I want to do anything and everything I can to protect it,” he said.
He’s seen many benefits from conservation practices, he said, especially in terms of reducing erosion. It’s most noticeable in spring when he no longer sees soil or silt in ditches. Instead he sees cleaner water running. He’s also noticed a yield benefit from splitting nitrogen applications – about 6 bushels more corn per acre.
“We’re applying less fertilizer to our fields,” he said. “By using manure we’re also able to use less synthetic product.”
Cover crops and other field practices adopted by the group’s farmers are significantly reducing the chance of runoff into streams and lakes, according to modeling-based analysis. The farmers in 2021 prevented an estimated 116,659 pounds of phosphorus from leaving fields and reduced 29,590 tons of sediment erosion, according to an analysis by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and The Nature Conservancy. The analysis showed the farmers reduced carbon-dioxide equivalents by 11,680 tons.
The analysis calculated an estimate of the potential impact of cover crops, low-disturbance manure application and reduced tillage compared to more-conventional methods typical to the group’s area.
“The farmers are increasingly adopting sustainable practices to ensure they meet the increasing demands of a growing population as well as safeguarding water and soils for future generations,” said Steve Richter, The Nature Conservancy’s director of agriculture strategies in Wisconsin.
Schilling continues to accomplish his conservation goals by being a member of the watershed-protection group. It helps to have farmer-to-farmer conversations so farmers aren’t needing to try conservation practices by trial and error, he said.
“Some farmers might not be members of the group, but by seeing what’s happening around them, they’re trying conservation practices,” he said.
Visit lafayetteagstewardship.org and farmersforsustainablefood.com for more information.