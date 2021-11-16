Harvest ahead of average

Wisconsin had 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Nov. 14, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures were 2 to 8 degrees warmer than normal. Precipitation ranged from more than 2 inches in the northwest to almost none in the southeast. Most of Wisconsin received measurable snowfall. Corn and soybean harvest are finishing, while tillage and manure applications continue.
Topsoil-moisture condition rated 5 percent very short, 15 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 10 percent very short, 13 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.
Eighty-six percent of corn for grain was harvested, the same as in 2020 but two weeks ahead of average. Moisture content was reported at 17 percent.
Soybean harvest was 97 percent complete.
Winter wheat was 96 percent emerged. Winter-wheat condition rated 79 percent good to excellent, 1 percentage point less than the previous week.
Fall tillage was 73 percent complete, four days ahead of 2020 and two weeks ahead of the five-year average.
Visit www.nass.usda.gov for more information.