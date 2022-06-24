Hunger hotspots identified

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Food Program warn that acute food insecurity is likely to deteriorate further in 2022 in 20 countries or situations. They’re called hunger hotspots.
The 2022 Global Report on Food Crises revealed that 193 million people were facing crisis or worse across 53 countries or territories in 2021. The increase must be interpreted with care, given it can be attributed to both a worsening acute food-insecurity situation and a 22-percent expansion in the population from 2020 to 2021.
A record of as many as 49 million people in 46 countries could now be at risk of falling into famine or famine-like conditions unless they receive immediate life and livelihoods-saving assistance. Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen require the most urgent attention.
People are also reading…
Organized violence and conflict remain the primary drivers for acute hunger. Weather extremes such as tropical storms, flooding and drought also remain critical drivers in some regions.
Ripple effects of the war in Ukraine have been reverberating globally against the backdrop of a gradual and uneven economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, steadily increasing food and energy prices, and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions. Disruptions to the Ukrainian agricultural sector and constrained exports reduce global food supply, further increase global food prices, and increase already elevated levels of domestic food-price inflation.
Humanitarian organizations are seeing sharp cost increases for their operations and reduced global attention. That could translate into increasing funding shortages.
Targeted humanitarian action is urgently needed to save lives and livelihoods in the 20 hunger hotspots. The report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Food Program provides country-specific recommendations on priorities for emergency response. It also features recommendations on anticipatory action to address existing humanitarian needs and ensure short-term protective interventions before new needs materialize.
Visit fao.org and search for “Hunger Hotspots” for more information.