Inoculants open doors to future

McFARLAND, Wis. – One of the newer fields in dairy research has the feel of science fiction. Substances that begin in the soil or seed of forage mysteriously hitchhike through a long voyage to cow manure – and change poop properties.
“We’re trying to help people understand new tech,” said Dave Combs, long-time professor in dairy nutrition at the University of Wisconsin. “I grew up on a dairy farm. John (Goeser) brings along skills in agronomy. We’re dangerous. We kind of know stuff and kind of don’t.”
Goeser said, “Without Dave I wouldn’t be here. He was my mentor.”
Goeser grew up associated closely with his family’s dairy near Plymouth, Wisconsin. He’s earned advanced degrees in dairy nutrition from UW-Madison, often with Combs as his teacher. He works at Rock River Laboratory, where he oversees animal nutrition including forage management.
The two have created their own company, Cows Agree Consulting of McFarland, near Madison, Wisconsin, in conjunction with Randy Shaver.
“There’s new tech coming along in this whole field of trying to help dairy producers make better decisions,” Combs said. “One thing I never taught about, never studied, is the idea of feed treatments. What’s becoming a major part of the market is agronomic microbial inoculants.”
Microbials can be applied to seed or in a furrow. They can affect the interface between roots and soil, changing the micro-environment. They can affect uptake of nutrients. They’re microorganisms that can cross into a plant and exist throughout the growing season.
Goeser said, “I see this as an emerging space for tech. In silos we have decades of research with inoculants. We also know probiotics and prebiotics work in the rumen. So we’re walking back to the soil level, looking at microbial tech – really neat tech. There are a lot of unknowns.”
Combs said the new field of inoculants was out of his academic zone. His role is usually within the rumen of a cow. Goeser, with his expertise in agronomy, asked Combs what he thought of biologicals.
“With my background as a rumen nutritionist, knowing what bugs do in the digestive system, I wanted to look at what they do for plants,” Combs said. “They can reduce plant stress, reduce nematodes and that sort of thing; they can do things with plant growth.
“Every ag company has them in their portfolios. They’re coming on the horizon already. Major players see a real growth potential.”
But Combs said much of the data is coming from companies trying to license the products, and what’s on the label doesn’t necessarily match what happens. There’s very little peer-reviewed research.
Goeser said, “There are several different players in this space. There’s some aspect of the Wild West.”
Microbial inoculants in the soil work at the root of plants, changing the environment. They can have a variety of different functions, Combs said. Different companies are looking at different products and different strategies. Some microbials are hypothesized to play a role in mitigation of greenhouse gases – in theory by reducing those gases in cow manure, far from their origin in the soil or the seed.
“There’s a lot of science out there,” Combs said. “In greenhouses it’s been shown they can do a number of different things (but) a lot of it was artificially controlled. Now we need to take it into the field. We’ve always put inoculants on bean seeds for nitrogen fixation. Now we’re looking at taking that to corn, wheat and grasses.”
There’s a lot of interaction at the root level of the plant, he said, but also in the plant itself. Certain microbes seem to be changing the cell structure of the plant. Other microbes have different functions, maybe affecting the nitrogen uptake. There are several microbe classes that have impacts.
“The mechanisms are many,” he said. “We’re beginning to realize it’s not a single microbe. Certain microbials may enhance the growth of other microbes. There could be a whole lot of things going on – change of the biosphere, change in acids.”
Combs said it affects the way they look at feed-change results.
“What affect does it have on calves?” he said. “We’re beginning to recognize feed efficiency, greenhouse-gas emissions and the cow are all affected. It’s a whole new field. It’s another door that’s opening. We’re beginning to see the basics of this puzzle. It’s that next step to more-effective and more-sustainable production. We’re beginning to understand the interface between plants and animals.
“There’s so many things these products may be able to do. We need to step back and look at it. Can we figure out the mechanism? If we’re going to harness that bug, we need to understand it – how it’s doing it.”
Goeser said, “Why do we care? We care about soil biology. We’re going to do a better job at looking at soil, to feed, to cow, to ground. And water is a serious serious challenge; corn isn’t going to be a popular crop down south very soon because of water efficiency.”
People are also reading…
Some data suggest microbials can increase crop yields and make crops more resistant to drought.
New preliminary data is suggesting a potentially profound impact by microbials on the rumen, he said. And that results in a profound impact on methane – on the gases produced, with less total methane and slower methane production. This concept needs further testing to verify, but it is intriguing.
“There could be bugs carried into the rumen,” Combs said. “Or it could be it’s changed the plant. We’re just beginning to understand with the work we’re doing now.”
The microbes could be changing the forage or could be changing digestion in the rumen or could be changing production of methane – all from what started at the seed.
“Some of these inoculants can change forage composition,” he said. “You’re going to see products coming out from companies; they’ll talk about this holistic approach – a seed product that will carry over across several different aspects including methane.”
Goeser said, “We need to prove it out, what they’re capable of doing. What are their weaknesses? What is the objective? We’re looking to limit greenhouse-gas emissions, to be more sustainable and more economically sustainable. But where do we go from there? Who knows?”
Methane-reduction governmental mandates are already in place in Europe and Canada – mostly unfunded mandates.
“This is largely becoming an unfunded mandate on the dairy industry,” Combs said. “Producers are going to bear the cost of adding this. There’s not likely going to be an increase in value of milk. Farmers will need to make decisions.
“As consultants we need to help farmers with those decisions. It’s a cost to the industry. Public relations is a huge challenge with the dairy industry. Methane from three cows is like taking a car off the road. We’re going to have to move. We can’t deny this thing. This is the next big challenge coming in the livestock industry and in the United States.”
Goeser said, “(Microbials) present an opportunity. Mitigating methane and greenhouse gases is and will be a pretty substantial talking point. It’s coming. There’s a strong consumer demand for this thing.”
As more and more researchers move into the microbial space, the goal of Cows Agree Consulting is to be part of the new-tech discussion.
“We’re seeing a race for this space,” Goeser said. “We want to put producers in a position to succeed.”
Visit cowsagree.com for more information.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.