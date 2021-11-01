Lighting system improves machine vision

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A novel camera system using active lighting may be an important step in developing machine-vision systems that allow robotic devices to more clearly "see" their agricultural targets. The system was developed by researchers at Pennsylvania State University.
Using “over-current driven” light-emitting diode lights to produce a powerful flash capable of firing multiple times per second, the system creates reliable daytime imaging, according to team leader Daeun Choi, an assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Penn State. The approach overcomes variable lighting and color inconsistencies due to sunlight. It also reduces motion blur that occurs due to vehicle movement and vibrations from ground terrain, she said.
“The system or one like it will likely be used to guide mechanisms that independently perform labor-intensive tasks such as pruning apple trees, estimating fruit yield, fruit thinning and mushroom picking,” she said. “The innovative aspect of the research was that the current drawn by the LED lights was increased by a factor of six times its normal rating, resulting in increased illuminance.”
More farmers are interested in adopting technologies in precision agriculture and automation to increase output and efficiency, she said. And more of them are turning to machine-vision systems with remote-sensing devices for collecting and analyzing data in agricultural applications.
Omeed Mirbod, a doctoral student in agricultural and biological engineering, designed a circuit for storing and releasing energy to the light-emitting diodes to produce a strobe-like effect. He also designed a controller for synchronizing the strobe with a camera to acquire images.
“Artificial intelligence does well with images that are really rich with information, so the important thing is capturing high-quality images,” he said. “For agriculture we need images that are invariant to outdoor-lighting conditions. If you capture an image in which a fruit is very saturated with light due to the sun and then capture another in shadow where there’s little sunlight, the artificial intelligence you're training to detect the fruit might struggle to identify it.”
The researchers deployed the system in an apple orchard on three days in the summer of 2020. Images of different canopy structures were taken throughout the day in both sunny and cloudy conditions. Employing the light-emitting diode flashes resulted in substantial improvement in image brightness and color consistency.
During an 11-hour period, the images showed an average decrease of 85 percent in standard deviation for the hue-saturation-value channels compared to that of the auto-exposure setting. The prototype system also was able to fix motion blur in machine-vision images with the camera moving at about 4 miles per hour.
The active light-emitting diode lighting, machine-vision concept designed at Penn State is aimed at guiding agricultural robots that can work in the field 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“So it won’t matter what time they’re working or whether there’s much sunlight,” Mirbod said.
Visit youtu.be/rT8CSTj-QAs to watch a video of the machine-vision device with over-current driven light-emitting diode lights.
Jeff Mulhollem is a science writer for the Pennsylvania State University.