Maximize returns from double-crop soybean

Double-cropping is a practice where farmers harvest one crop, and then plant and harvest a second crop in the same field – all within the same year. It allows farmers to make the most out of the limited growing season.
By double-cropping soybean after winter wheat, farmers can increase their net returns. Those increased returns come without needing to farm additional acreage.
Often research is focused on single-crop soybean. But there is a real need for research in double-crop systems as well.
A new study has determined soybean characteristics that can maximize chances that farmers profit from double-cropping soybean. The research was published in Agronomy Journal.
Researchers tested several soybean relative maturity groups and seeding rates. Those are two agronomic practices every producer must consider. Soybean relative maturity groupings are a numerical scale that describe how fast soybean varieties develop in relation to day lengths in different regions. The lesser the number, the faster the soybean plants are ready for harvest.
Much of the previous research on double-cropping soybean is 30 to 40 years old. Current researchers wanted to ensure that the current recommendations for double-crop soybean were still valid to maximize seed production and profitability. Weather conditions have changed during that time. They are predicted to keep changing in the coming years as well.
Double-crop soybean accounts for about 10 percent of soybeans produced in the Upper Mid-South and Ohio River Valley regions. However that figure was as high as 36 percent of the region’s soybean production in the past. The logistics of the double-crop system can be demanding at times.
There is potential for reduced profitability. There are also some increased risks associated with producing double-crop soybean. Researchers set out to identify profitable farming strategies for double-crop soybean. They also aimed to understand the various risk factors.
Study sites were in western Kentucky. Four soybean relative maturity groups at five different seeding densities were tested during two growing seasons. The researchers determined the relative maturity groups and seeding densities that produced the highest yields.
According to the study, the longest relative maturity groups had the highest yield. Also, the highest seeding rates led to the highest yields. But researchers wanted to learn about more than yields. They also used risk analyses to find which relative maturity groups and seeding rate combinations maximized the likelihood of positive net returns for farmers.
Results show that planting soybean relative maturity group 4.7 at 200,000 seeds per acre would have the highest probability of creating a positive net economic return. Those findings support the use of a longer relative maturity group as well as an increased seeding rate to maximize yield and economic net benefit.
The maturity group recommendations from the study matched the existing 40-year-old recommendation. Weather patterns have changed considerably in the past 40 years, so researchers were surprised. Double-crop soybean producers have been interested in the results. They indicated they are happy to finally see data on intensive double-crop soybean production.
Carrie Knott is a researcher at the University of Kentucky.