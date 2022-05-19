MIT aims to reduce emissions

The effect of climate change on agriculture and food security and how agriculture contributes to climate change is at the forefront of a multidisciplinary project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The “Revolutionizing agriculture with low-emissions, resilient crops” project is one of five flagship winners in MIT’s Climate Grand Challenges competition.
“Our team’s research seeks to address two connected challenges – first, the need to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions produced by agricultural fertilizer; second, the fact that yields of many current agricultural crops will decrease due to the effects of climate change on plant metabolism,” said Christopher Voigt, the project’s faculty lead, and a professor in the department of biological engineering at MIT.
“We’re pursuing six interdisciplinary projects that are each key to our overall goal of developing low-emissions methods for fertilizing plants that are bioengineered to be more resilient and productive in a changing climate,” he said.
Mary Gehring and Jing-Ke Weng also are associate professors in the department of biology at MIT. They’ll lead two of the projects.
For most of human history climate change has occurred gradually – through hundreds or thousands of years. That pace allowed plants to adapt to variations in temperature, precipitation and atmospheric composition. But human-driven climate change has occurred more quickly, and crop plants have suffered. Crop yields have declined in many regions.
“If we want to ensure an abundant supply of nutritious food, we need to develop fundamental mechanisms for bioengineering a wide variety of crop plants that will be both hearty and nutritious in the face of our changing climate,” Gehring said.
In previous work she has shown that many aspects of plant reproduction and seed development are controlled by information outside of the deoxyribonucleic-acid sequence. She has been using research methods she has developed to identify ways to create varieties of seed-producing plants that are more productive and resilient than current food crops.
While it’s possible to develop plants that integrate robustness-enhancing traits by combining dissimilar parental strains, scientists are still learning how to ensure new traits are carried forward from one generation to the next.
“Plants that carry robustness-enhancing traits have ‘hybrid vigor,’ and we believe that perpetuation of those traits is controlled by epigenetics," Gehring said. "Some food crops – such as corn – can be engineered to benefit from hybrid vigor, but those traits aren’t inherited. That’s why farmers growing many of today’s most productive corn varieties must purchase and plant new batches of seeds each year. Moreover many important food crops haven’t yet realized the benefits of hybrid vigor.”
The project that Gehring leads – “Developing Clonal Seed Production to Fix Hybrid Vigor” – aims to enable food-crop plants to create seeds that are both more robust and genetically identical to the parent. Therefore they’d be able to pass beneficial traits from generation to generation.
The process of clonal – or asexual – production of seeds that are genetically identical to the maternal parent is called apomixis.
“Because apomixis is present in 400 flowering-plant species – about one percent of flowering plant species – it’s probable that genes and signaling pathways necessary for apomixis are already present within crop plants. Our challenge is to tweak those genes and pathways so that the plant switches reproduction from sexual to asexual.”
The project will leverage the fact that genes and pathways related to autonomous asexual development of the endosperm exist in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. In previous work on Arabidopsis, Gehring’s team researched a specific gene that, when misregulated, drives development of an asexual endosperm-like material.
“Normally that seed wouldn’t be viable,” she said. “But we believe that by epigenetic tuning of the expression of additional relevant genes, we’ll enable the plant to retain that material – and help achieve apomixis.”
If Gehring and her colleagues succeed in creating a gene-expression formula for introducing endosperm apomixis into a wide range of crop plants, they will have made a fundamental achievement. Such a method could be applied throughout agriculture to create and perpetuate new crop breeds able to withstand their changing environments while requiring less fertilizer and fewer pesticides.
"Self-fertilizing” crops created
About a quarter of greenhouse-gas emissions in the United States are a product of agriculture. Fertilizer production and use accounts for one third of those emissions. The emissions include nitrous oxide, which has heat-trapping capacity 298-fold stronger than carbon dioxide, according to a 2018 Frontiers in Plant Science study.
Most artificial-fertilizer production also consumes huge quantities of natural gas and uses minerals mined from nonrenewable resources. Much of the nitrogen fertilizer becomes runoff that pollutes waterways. For those reasons the Climate Grand Challenges project aims to greatly reduce use of human-made fertilizers.
One approach is to cultivate cereal-crop plants. They account for about 75 percent of global food production. They’re capable of drawing nitrogen from metabolic interactions with bacteria in the soil. Weng leads an effort to genetically bioengineer crops such as corn, rice and wheat to create their own fertilizer through a symbiotic relationship with nitrogen-fixing microbes.
“Legumes can form root nodules through which they receive nitrogen from rhizobia bacteria in exchange for carbon,” Weng said. “That metabolic exchange means legumes release far less greenhouse gas – and require far less investment of fossil energy – than do cereal crops, which use a huge portion of the artificially produced nitrogen fertilizers used today.
“Our goal is to develop methods for transferring legumes’ ‘self-fertilizing’ capacity to cereal crops. If we can we’ll revolutionize the sustainability of food production.”
The project – “Mimicking legume-rhizobia symbiosis for fertilizer production in cereals” – will be a five-year effort. It draws on Weng’s studies of metabolic evolution in plants. He has identified molecules involved in formation of root nodules that permit exchanges between legumes and nitrogen-fixing bacteria. He also has reconstituted specific signaling and metabolic pathways in plants.
Weng and his colleagues will decipher the spectrum of small-molecule signaling processes that occur between legumes and rhizobium bacteria. Then they will genetically engineer an analogous system in non-legume plants.
Using metabolomic methods they will then identify which small molecules excreted from legume roots prompt a nitrogen-carbon exchange from rhizobium bacteria. Finally, they’ll genetically engineer the biosynthesis of those molecules in the roots of non-legume plants and observe their effect on the rhizobium bacteria surrounding the roots.
While the project is complex and technically challenging, its potential is staggering.
“Focusing on corn alone, this could reduce the production and use of nitrogen fertilizer by 160,000 tons,” Weng said. “And it could halve the related emissions of nitrous-oxide gas.”
Merrill Meadow is a writer and consultant working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-Whitehead Institute.