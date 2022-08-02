Networking key to conservation effort

VIROQUA, Wis. – “Network” is the operative word in Valley Stewardship Network’s name. The Viroqua-based nonprofit networks with other conservation-minded groups to help farmers and communities implement practices for natural-resource conservation. The organization works with producer-led watershed-protection groups. It also recently partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Grassland 2.0 to serve as a learning hub for stakeholders interested in advancing grassland-based agriculture.
“Our mission is to protect land and water through research, outreach and community involvement,” said Monique Hassman, watershed planner for Valley Stewardship Network.
Dani Heisler, a regenerative-agriculture outreach specialist for Valley Stewardship Network, said the partnership with UW-Grassland 2.0 suits the needs and interests of farmers and communities they serve in southwestern Wisconsin.
The Valley Stewardship Network has worked the past six years with the Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council. The council is currently composed of about 30 members who represent more than 4,000 acres of land in the Tainter Creek Watershed. The Valley Stewardship Network provides the farmer-led group with educational resources, workshops and conservation assessments.
Chuck Bolstad of Stump Ridge Beef Farm in Vernon County is a member of the watershed group. After severe rainstorms and flooding affected the area in 2016 he and about five other farmers met with Matt Emslie, then a staff member at the network. With the network’s help the farmers formed a producer-led watershed-protection group and applied to receive a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Bolstad said the grant helped the group to fund farm evaluations, field days, surface-water testing and cost-sharing for planting cover crops.
Staff members from the Valley Stewardship Network have continued to provide the group with water-quality testing services. The network for the past several years also has used geographic-information software to provide mapping and modeling services to farmers. That technology helps farmers determine where erosion is most likely to occur, Hassman said.
With help from the Valley Stewardship Network, the farmer-led group also has received funding from Wallace Center at Winrock International. The funding has enabled the group to host educational programs featuring nationally known soil-health specialists and speakers – Ray Archuleta and Gabe Brown as well as instructors from the Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Bolstad said.
More recently the farmer-led group, in partnership with the Valley Stewardship Network and the Wallace Center’s Pasture Project, became involved in the Tainter Creek Grazing Project. The project provides grazing resources and education to support regenerative grazing in the watershed. The goal is to reduce nutrient loss and sediment loss, Hassman said.
Jim Munsch, a consultant who works with the Valley Stewardship Network, has helped farmers establish rotational-grazing systems. He’s helped farmers with siting for underground water lines. And the network has helped farmers in the grazing project apply to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for funding to install fencing, Bolstad said.
The partners help farmers with information and cost-sharing for conversion of cropland to pasture, grazing cover crops and improvement of existing grazing practices. Cost-sharing for eligible applicants is available for numerous projects.
• fencing
• water systems and pads
• cover-crop seed that can be grazed
• re-grading or excavation
• agronomy-equipment rental and services
• livestock-equipment rental
Bolstad and his wife, Karen Bolstad, each spring purchase about a dozen steers. They feed them from spring until the fall’s first frost, and then sell the steers back to the same cattle dealer. The Bolstads have done that due to the size and ridge topography of their farm as well as their older ages, he said. A few years ago they had a cow-calf operation.
With the Valley Stewardship Network and the help of its partners, on his ridge-top farm he’s been able to install two erosion-control dams and eight prairie strips. That’s helped significantly reduce soil erosion, he said.
Bruce Ristow also is a member of the Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council. He and his wife, Sue Ristow, have a 192-acre beef-cattle farm in the watershed in Crawford County.
The Valley Stewardship Network, he said, tests every feeder stream that flows into the Tainter Creek Watershed. The network tests, for example, for phosphorus level, water clarity and aquatic life.
“That’s given us a good base record,” he said.
The Pasture Project has helped area farmers learn more about grazing cattle and conserving resources, he said. The partners disseminate information.
“They’re not there to twist your arm,” he said.
Bolstad said, “When it comes to conservation in our area, Valley Stewardship Network’s fingerprints are all over the place.”
In addition to the Tainter Creek group, the Valley Stewardship Network works with the Bad Axe Farmer-Led Watershed Council and the Coon Creek Community Watershed Council. Goals for the Bad Axe group are to reduce the effects of flooding and improve water quality as well as reduce nutrient loss and soil erosion.
The focus of the Coon Creek council is finding the best locations to use various conservation practices to enhance efficacy and farm profitability. Such practices include planting alternative forages and buffers, and installing water-retention structures.
The Valley Stewardship Network is helping farmers in both groups with resources to increase organic no-till practices and the use of alternative forages for dairy cattle, Hassman said.
“We’re trying to help people wherever they’re at in their (conservation) journey,” she said. “And we’ve seen people get excited – with renewed enthusiasm for their watershed-protection groups.”
Visit valleystewardshipnetwork.org and wallacecenter.org and grasslandag.org and facebook.com/cccwcinc for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.