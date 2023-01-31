New-crop supply chains built

The world’s food supply depends on about 150 plant species. And of that total, just 12 provide three-quarters of the world’s food, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations. The world could use new crops.
But there are reasons why more haven’t come to market. Helping to remove some of those reasons is the goal of a multi-year research project being funded in part by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research. The project, led by the University of Minnesota, is focused on winter-hardy annual and perennial crops. The crops could potentially be used for food, feed or fuel in addition to addressing water-quality issues by reducing erosion and nutrient runoff. Winter camelina, Kernza and pennycress are among the crops being tested by clusters of farmers in the Midwest.
But it’s not enough for farmers to grow such crops. There also must be supply chains with the capabilities to harvest, store, transport, make products and buy them. So along with scaling crops for sustainable water management, the project is focused on building supply chains for them, said Nicholas Jordan, a professor of agronomy and plant genetics at the University of Minnesota.
“The barrier to growing new crops is that there isn’t typically sufficient supply or demand to get them off the ground, or to make a significant change in water quality and other aspects of sustainability,” he said.
Farmers are hesitant to plant new crops because most aren’t fully developed. End-use markets, supply-chain logistics, seed supplies and reliable production methods are all critical to farmer adoption. Many of the crops also require breeding improvements to improve yields, the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research stated. Project researchers are working with partners in many sectors to ensure there’s ready and willing buyers for the crops.
Jordan and his colleagues are focused on what’s needed to “de-risk” crops for both farmers and companies that can use them. It starts with determining if a crop can move – cost effectively – from the farm gate to the manufacturer.
“We’ve been trying to do that systematically,” Jordan said.
In addition to winter camelina, Kernza and pennycress, the project is focused on building supply chains for elderberries, hazelnuts and grassland agriculture. In each of the areas farmers are growing the crops or – in the case of grassland agriculture – grazing heifers at pilot scale.
“They’re trying them without ‘betting the ranch’ on them, but still at a scale where they can learn a few things,” he said.
For example farmers can learn about the challenges and benefits of incorporating winter camelina into corn-soybean rotations.
“Any time you change a crop rotation, there’s a learning curve,” Jordan said. “To grow to scale, a farmer must be able to experiment with them.”
Visit foundationfar.org for more information.
The “Scaling Crops for Sustainable Water Management: Building Supply Chains” project is funded by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research as well as the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute, Cargill, Friends of the Mississippi River, the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, the McKnight Foundation, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, NORI, The Land Institute and the Walton Family Foundation.
Farmers and buyers participating in the project’s various pilots will share their perspectives on building supply chains for new crops in future issues of Agri-View.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.