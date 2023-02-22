Oats have long been consumed as a wholegrain cereal, which has many benefits. They’re high in fiber, particularly beta-glucan – which contributes to oats’ satiety effect. They also contain bioactive compounds such as polyphenols and vitamins.
Those attributes are driving global interest and research investment in oats as a healthy food. They were on the agenda of the International Oat Conference held in October in Perth, Australia. Sessions also focused on oat markets, genetics, crop protection and agronomy.
A plenary on the potential of oats in diets for celiacs was delivered by Jason Tye-Din, an associate professor at WEHI, formerly the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research in Parkville, Australia. His team has been conducting controlled feeding studies of oats and purified-oat avenin in people with celiac disease. The team also has been conducting immune and clinical assessments.
Purified avenin frequently induces acute adverse symptoms and pro-inflammatory immune responses in people with celiac disease, but prolonged ingestion causes no small intestinal mucosal or clinical deterioration. The team’s findings suggest the difference is due to the development of tolerance to oats. The results support clinical studies indicating long-term oat ingestion is safe and likely beneficial. The findings have significant dietary implications for oats.
A research team led by Angela Juhasz, a researcher focused on cereal genomics and grain allergy from Edith Cowan University in Joondalup, Australia, has determined the genetic basis for the healthfulness of oats using multi-omic analysis. Using grain-composition analysis, immune assays, and qualitative and quantitative proteomics, the team has characterized protein expression. That includes potentially immune-reactive proteins and identification of patterns of nutrient partitioning and accumulation that define the health benefits of oats.
Scientists from Sweden’s Lund University, part of the ScanOats venture, also presented health findings. Lieselotte Cloetens, group leader of biomedical nutrition, and her team determined that small doses of oat beta-glucans in combination with oat polar lipids reduce blood glucose. The synergistic effect of the two compounds has implications for the food industry to use smaller doses of beta-glucan, paving the way for developing improved oat products.
But the lipid content of oats must be considered because elevated levels can lead to greater lipase activity. That can result in rancidity of oat products. A team led by Sofia Marmon, a researcher in applied biochemistry, also from Lund University, have identified reduced-lipase oat lines.
Genome sequencing used
Experience from decoding crop genomes is being applied to oats in an international consortium led by Martin Mascher of Germany’s Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Research. The consortium has sequenced 30 oat genomes, revealing ample genetic variation for oat-breeding improvement.
Pernilla Vallenback is a senior breeder in population improvement from Lantmannen Agriculture of Malmo, Sweden, and also part of ScanOats. She described combining genomic prediction and speed breeding to build a two-part breeding program for spring oats. The program could improve the speed of genetic gain.
Andrew Hennessy, an image and data analyst at the Australian Plant Phenomics Facility based at the University of Adelaide, spoke about using the FieldExplorer to demonstrate increased predictability for wheat-grain yield – as an indicator of the potential for use with oat grain. He also used it to predict oat-hay quality. The FieldExplorer is a self-propelled semi-automated field-phenotyping system that collects several different light spectra from which many crop traits can be estimated.
High-throughput field phenotyping is increasingly able to provide objective non-destructive data to plant breeders. That could increase the rate of genetic gain by making large-scale screening of breeding lines more efficient.
Haoyu (Mia) Lou, a researcher from the Australian Plant Phenomics Facility, illustrated how high-throughput X-ray-computed tomography technology enables non-destructive analyses of oat panicles. The technology provides detailed measurements and 3-D structures of panicle, spikelet and grain traits with improved accuracy and efficiency. That’s expected to provide faster screening for traits to inform breeding directions.
Sara Tudor, a doctoral student from Aberystwyth University in Wales, presented her findings regarding evaluating crops using unmanned aerial vehicles mounted with multispectral cameras to take images at different crop stages. The data captured were correlated with yield components, quality, crop growth and development, and vegetative indices. She found correlations that could improve efficiencies for assessing oat performance.
Hao Luo, a researcher from Murdoch University in Perth, Australia, presented data on a high-throughput method for screening fiber content in oats. That could improve efficiencies in breeding for quality improvements.
Oat diversity was discussed during a pre-conference field day hosted by Erin Emen, a grower from York in Western Australia. Specialists at the field day talked about a historic set of oat varieties, international oat varieties, and elite milling and hay varieties.
A panel discussion regarding oat agronomy featured Bill May, a research scientist at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada; Catherine Howarth, a principal investigator from Aberystwyth University in Wales; and Garren Knell, an agronomic consultant with ConsultAg in Australia. They compared and contrasted oat agronomy in the three countries.
Howarth spoke about the trade-off between yield and quality, and an urgent need to increase the stability of both traits for oats in the face of climate change and new cultivation practices.
The three representatives drew similar conclusions on the research and development needs of oats.
• the need to learn more about what’s limiting oat yields and how to increase the rate of genetic gain in both yield and quality
• the need for more crop-protection products for weed and disease control in oats
• greater understanding of how agronomy and environment can influence the quality of oat attributes, particularly beta-glucan content
Visit internationaloat.com and giwa.org.au for more information.