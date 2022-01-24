Organic apples grown in high tunnels

Organic apples are difficult to grow in the Midwest because spring and summer rains promote diseases that are difficult to control using organic methods. Fungal and bacterial diseases damage leaves, defoliate trees, and blemish fruit. One way to control diseases is to grow the apples in plastic-covered “high tunnels” – unheated greenhouses.
Clear-plastic film over the tunnels blocks rainfall, keeping foliage dry and preventing disease. Inside the tunnel, drip-irrigation supplies water to plant roots. High tunnels are commonly used to grow vegetables, berries and flowers in Wisconsin. We decided to try raising dwarf apple trees in high tunnels and received a U.S. Department of Agriculture-Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Farmer-Rancher grant to experiment.
We grow two acres of organic apples outdoors, as well as other fruits. We keep diseases in check outdoors by growing disease-resistant varieties, pruning, and using organically-approved sprays when needed. But we were interested in trying tunnels as an alternative.
Disease-resistant apple varieties can tolerate our humid climate without suffering from disease. But they’re not always the varieties consumers seek. Organically-approved sprays are only partly effective and are expensive and time-consuming to apply. We have several high tunnels which we previously used for growing vegetables. We sought another use for them because we no longer grow vegetables for sale.
We planted seven varieties of dwarf trees on trellises inside the tunnel in spring 2019. The trees reached their full size, and produced a crop in 2020 and 2021. They’ve been virtually free of disease, although the tunnels don’t significantly deter insect pests. The biggest problem is sunburned, soft and off-flavored fruit caused by warm temperatures inside the tunnel. Although the tunnels are ventilated they’re consistently warmer than outdoors.
Looking at our numbers, it would be difficult to recoup the cost of constructing the tunnels by growing apples in them. The varieties we trialed varied a good deal in yield and heat tolerance, and it would be essential to plant high-yielding, heat-tolerant varieties.
It’s also important to cover tunnels in winter with an opaque plastic. Without an opaque cover, temperatures inside the tunnel could soar into the 50s or 60s on a sunny winter day, and then crash below zero at night. Extreme daily fluctuations will damage the trees.
Chris McGuire and his wife, Juli McGuire, grow apples at Two Onions Farm near Belmont, Wisconsin. The McGuires have shared a report on their project. Visit www.twoonionfarm.com/research for more information.