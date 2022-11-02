Organic-farming systems compared

Organic-farming systems will be compared in a new study by three universities. Researchers from the universities will assess weed, insect and pathogen pressure on corn, soybeans and small grains cultivated in both standard and ecologically intensified organic-farming systems.
The project is being led by Purdue University in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Western Illinois University. The four-year project is being funded with a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Researchers will explore the ecology of organic-cropping systems in Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“In the ecologically intensified approach we try to harness as many of the benefits that nature and ecology provide as we can, all to improve soil health and minimize erosion,” said Christian Krupke, a professor of entomology at Purdue.
That includes using inoculated seed, planting crops that attract beneficial insect predators, and testing novel crop rotations.
The fieldwork will be conducted at the Northeast Purdue Ag Center, the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station and the Western Illinois University-Allison Organic Research and Demonstration Farm.
Shawn Conley, a professor of agronomy at UW-Madison, said, “Wisconsin has an extensive number of organic dairy farmers, and soybean is a key protein source for them."
Wisconsin leads the nation in organic field-crop acreage, Conley said.
"This is an exciting opportunity to expand our work with the organic community in Wisconsin and beyond,” he said.
Joel Gruver, a professor of soil science and sustainability agriculture at Western Illinois University, said, “Historically we’ve primarily focused on ‘what’ and ‘how’ to do organic farming effectively. The collaboration will allow us to take an integrated look at ‘why’ and ‘how’ questions. For example, why does biodiversity contribute to ecological functions such as biocontrol and nutrient cycling, and how can we capture the benefits of biodiversity more effectively in organic systems?”
Driving the collaboration is the desire to make row-crop agriculture more sustainable for the long term.
Krupke said, “The bottom line is that things are changing rapidly, both on the side of consumers who ask and pay more for organic produce and meat, and on the side of farmers who are interested in these new ideas. We’re trying to do what the most progressive growers might do and then compare that to a conventional-organic approach, which many growers are already embracing.”
One example is planting buckwheat and cowpea in association with corn and soybeans.
“We want to experiment and see what kind of insects we may attract that may change the communities present in those fields,” Krupke said. “Theoretically a system that’s more ecologically diverse, that has more buffers and more redundancies against invasions by pests and pathogens, should be more able to withstand those invasions.”
The farming systems will be tested at both university-owned research farms and commercial organic farms in all three states. The university researchers will transfer what they learn on their 5- and 10-acre fields to cooperating commercial growers to see if they can achieve the same performance on much larger fields.
Steve Koppes is an independent science writer working with Purdue University.