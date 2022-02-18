Outstanding Young Farmers achieve goals

IXONIA, Wis. – Kyle Zwieg set clear goals even before he began farming. As a final class project in 2008 at the University of Wisconsin-Farm and Industry Short Course at the Madison campus, he was tasked with creating a five-year plan detailing financial and operational goals.
His plan included expanding a cropping operation to 500 acres and doubling his family’s milking herd to 75 cows. Just three years later he reached his herd goal. The following year the Ixonia-area farmer reached his acreage goal. Currently the Zwiegs milk 68 cows and farm more than 1,400 acres of crops.
That commitment to reaching goals in addition to a head for numbers and a heart for building a business helped earn him and his wife, Rachel Zwieg, the 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer award. They were presented the award during the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer program held in February in Neenah, Wisconsin.
After completing the short course Kyle Zwieg worked along with his father, milking 40 cows in a tiestall barn at Zwieg’s Maple Acres LLC. He also helped farm the family’s 150 acres.
Income from the small farming operation had been enough to support his father and grandfather. But the farm wouldn’t generate enough income for him and his family, he said. So he continued to work on the business-plan points started at short course.
• invest in the farm money he had saved from working at Koepke Farms
• double the size of the dairy herd
• aggressively pursue more acres to lease
• build a grain-storage facility for feed and cash-grain sales
Those four components were not all to be accomplished immediately but during a period of time while transitioning ownership of the business, he said.
Mentors make lasting impression
Zwieg had saved a significant amount of money he earned from working full-time at Koepke Farms, a dairy operation near Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. He started working there as a teen and into his 20s. He credits John, Jim, Al and Dave Koepke for his development as a farmer. He wasn’t keen on going to college. But Alan Koepke took him for a visit to the UW-Madison campus and convinced him to enroll in the short course. The Koepkes also significantly contributed to Zwieg’s tuition.
“He was a quick learner, sharp and had a good attitude,” John Koepke said. “He seemed like someone who could go on further in life and we encouraged him. He also had goals for eventually returning to his family’s farm.”
Zwieg said he learned a great deal about conservation practices and dairy-herd management from the Koepkes. They began no-tilling in the 1980s so were able to share years of experience with him.
“I learned alongside a progressive farm family that was among the best in the industry,” Zwieg said.
At the time the Koepkes had the best rolling herd average in Wisconsin and the world’s best lifetime-production cow, he said.
When he returned to his family’s farm Zwieg went 100 percent no-till.
“We’re invested in conservation,” he said. “And no-till is the single biggest practice that has allowed us to go to scale. We use less machinery, less labor and (have) less overhead capital.”
He was an early adopter of SnapPlus, Wisconsin’s nutrient-management-planning software. It helps farmers optimize on-farm nutrients, and calculate potential soil and phosphorus runoff losses.
Zwieg has tried aerial seeding of cover crops. He added a large-scale waterway and installed a plunge pool on erodible land. All was made possible by grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service-Environmental Quality Incentive Program.
Between his two years at short course, Zwieg served as an intern for UW-Discovery Farms. He completed tasks at three tile-monitoring sites on the Koepke farm. He learned about nutrient runoff, and saw the effect conservation practices had on reducing phosphorus runoff and nitrogen leaching.
Maple Acres is one of 16 farms chosen to participate in the Wisconsin Working Lands Initiative’s Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easements program. Zwieg applied for the program in partnership with Tall Pines Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust focused on preserving Wisconsin’s Lake Country region. Tall Pines provided additional funding for the project, and facilitated application and implementation of the easement.
“It was the pinnacle of land-conservation efforts for our property,” Zwieg said. “Our project jumpstarted interest in the local farming community, fueling many other local land owners to enroll in similar programs.”
That also started his involvement with the Tall Pines Conservancy. Both Zwieg and John Koepke serve on the organization’s board.
Zwieg continues to talk with landowners about his conservation practices and has focused on strengthening relationships with them.
“Kyle sees agriculture as a long-term part of the community,” Koepke said.
He said Tall Pines has evolved into one of the state’s best land trusts. That’s especially meaningful because the Koepke family has farmed in the area since 1875.
Zwieg represents the sixth generation of his family to farm. His ancestors purchased the original farmstead from the state of Wisconsin in 1856.
Milking robot changes dairy
The Zwiegs also have focused on increasing their dairy herd’s productivity. It started with focusing on harvesting quality forages. They implemented a total-mixed-ration program in 2011. In 2012 they improved cow comfort by converting a machine shed into a freestall barn with sand bedding, said Nick Uglow, a dairy-nutrition consultant with Vita Plus Corporation. Uglow has worked with the Zwiegs for about 14 years.
The Zwieg couple’s initial goal was to achieve 80 pounds of milk per cow per day after completing the freestall barn. Cow comfort improved with the new barn. Between it and the total-mixed-ration program the herd’s production increased to 85 pounds of milk per cow per day within a year. During the next seven years production steadily increased to 101 pounds of milk per cow per day.
“We were the top Dairy Herd Information Association herd in Dodge County for twice-daily milking from 2015 to 2019,” Zwieg said. “And we were the top herd overall in 2019.”
Then in 2020 the Zwiegs invested in a milking-robot facility, which became operational at the end of 2020. It’s a DeLaval VMS system.
“Robotic milking was perhaps my biggest challenge and the largest ‘new practice’ adopted by our farm,” Zwieg said.
He and his brother, Kevin Zwieg – an agricultural engineer, designed and independently contracted the facility.
“We oversaw all aspects of the project and drew upon the experiences of many great dairymen to get the result we desired,” Kyle Zwieg said.
Since installing the robot, milk production has continued to increase. The milking herd’s current six-month average is 110 pounds per cow, with 4.2 percent fat and 3.2 percent protein. Cows are milked by the robot an average 2.9 times per day.
Rachel Zwieg works with the herd and manages the robotic system during busy cropping seasons. She also developed and maintains multiple social-media pages for the farm. The farm’s Facebook page has helped cultivate new landlords for crop leases and furthered relationships with existing landlords.
The Zwiegs also are busy raising three sons – Theodore, 6, and twins Landon and Logan, 5.
The robotic-milking system provides flexibility so that the couple can spend more time with their children and other activities.
Dr. Nick Mayer is a veterinarian with Waupun Veterinary Services. He provides regular herd checks at Maple Acres.
“They’re some of the most progressive people I know,” he said. “There’s a big adjustment to robotic milkers but they’ve had great success. No task is too daunting. They’re detail-oriented but they also see the big picture.”
Uglow said, “I think they’re great examples of how a small family dairy farm can be successful through diversification, being great stewards of the land through their involvement in land-conservation practices and being progressive in dairy production while also being able to spend quality time with family.”
John Koepke and his wife, Kim Koepke, had been finalists in the 2003 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers program.
Of the Zwiegs being named the 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers, he said, “We’re proud they won and maybe a little envious.”
They were heartfelt words from a close friend and proud mentor.
