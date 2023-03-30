Related to this story

Most Popular

Potato research looks to chipping

Potato research looks to chipping

Americans eat more potato chips than any other nation –  more than 4 pounds per person per year, according to Potatoes USA. About 22 percent o…

Several inducted into Hall of Fame

Several inducted into Hall of Fame

Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development recently announced the 2022 Hall of Fame Laureates including five volunteers, supporters and staff who have im…

Pollinator habitat quality matters

Pollinator habitat quality matters

Introducing pollinator habitat can improve bee abundance and diversity, but the quality of that habitat matters, according to researchers at N…

Farmer vendors join winter fun

Farmer vendors join winter fun

ASHLAND, Wis. – Folks often talk about small towns with empty main streets. They lament the disappearance of small farms and businesses. But s…

Farmers help climate resiliency

Farmers help climate resiliency

MADISON, Wisconsin – Steps are being taken to help Wisconsin agriculture become more resilient in the face of climate events such as floods, t…