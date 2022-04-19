Questionnaire sought stakeholder feedback

The Farm and Industry Short Course office charged members of a work group to contact stakeholders in October 2020. They were asked to pose several questions to the stakeholders.
1. What is the value of (the Farm and Industry Short Course) academically? (i.e. Why would you recommend FISC to a family member? Why would you want to hire a FISC graduate? What does FISC give students that they may not get elsewhere?)
2. What knowledge and skills are necessary for FISC students to be prepared for and successfully pursue careers in agriculture today and into the future?
3. Is there potential to attract different/non-traditional student populations to the FISC program to increase enrollment numbers? If so, how?
4. Is the traditional short course calendar with the full residential, in-person program best suited for future student needs?
5. Is there a role for online instruction and in what balance with in-person instruction?
6. Could short, concentrated in-person experiences provide more flexibility while maintaining hands-on opportunities?
7. We strive for an inclusive environment where all students, traditional and non-traditional, feel welcome and included. What changes need to be made in the program to reach this goal? What training is needed for instructors to ensure they are accountable and perpetuate a culture of inclusion?
8. Any other information you feel is important to share for the FISC Working Group to consider?