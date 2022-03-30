Rotate nematode-resistant seed

Understanding the difference between soybean cyst nematode-resistant varieties may help soybean growers understand the importance of rotating sources of resistance, which is one of the “active soybean cyst nematode management” strategies advised by The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition. For combating soybean cyst nematode during the 2022 growing season, The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition encourages growers to work with their advisors to select the appropriate soybean cyst nematode-resistant varieties.
Most soybean growers are familiar with PI 88788 and Peking, the two most widely used sources of resistance to soybean cyst nematode. What might be news to growers is those different sources of soybean cyst nematode resistance have different resistance genes — also known as different modes of action.
Simply speaking, resistance from the PI 88788 line contains one gene, Rhg1. Resistance from Peking contains two resistance genes, Rhg1 and Rhg4. There are also different flavors — aka alleles — of the Rhg1 genes, which is where the A and B designations come into play. PI 88788 has Rhg1b, and Peking has Rhg1a plus Rhg4. With Peking both genes are needed to confer resistance.
Keep track of copy numbers
There’s another wrinkle when it comes to resistance genes -- the number of times that gene is repeated in a soybean cyst nematode-resistant soybean variety. Not only are there different alleles at Rhg1, but there are also differences in the copy number of the genes.
In other words, there could be varieties from PI 88788 that have slight differences in copy number. Therefore, if growers can only get soybeans with PI 88788 resistance, the Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition recommends rotating different varieties of soybeans with PI 88788 because not all PI 88788 varieties are the same.
While copy numbers are part of the equation, it’s also how the genes interact. It’s shown that Rhg4 from Peking doesn’t function on its own. Rhg4 also doesn’t talk to Rhg1b from PI 88788. Combining them doesn’t do anything. But pyramiding two resistance genes from wild soybean -- Glycine soja -- onto Rhg1b does have an effect on combating virulent nematodes. Virulence is the ability of soybean cyst nematode to reproduce on a resistant soybean plant.
Ideally growers would rotate among several different modes of action of soybean cyst nematode resistance.
More resistance genes coming
However there are additional resistance genes that haven’t been used yet in commercial soybean varieties. Rhg1 and Rhg4 are the only ones that have been utilized, and that’s what is seen in growers’ fields, but researchers can breed with other sources to introduce other resistance genes.
Researchers are working closely with soybean breeders to investigate other sources of resistance. New genes and gene combinations have already been found that are different from Rhg1b in PI 88788 and the Rhg1a/Rhg4 combination in Peking to help fight back against virulent soybean cyst nematode.
For several years checkoff-funded researchers have been working to identify novel types of nematode resistance. Advances in technology, such as the ability to clone resistance genes and the development of precise molecular markers, have allowed university soybean breeders to speed up the process of getting resistant cultivars out to commercial breeders.
Currently researchers can quickly test more soybean germplasm for nematode resistance. They are also looking at which genes should be combined, which genes shouldn’t be and the best rotation strategies for different modes of action.
The goal is to get more soybean cyst nematode-resistant modes of action on the market for farmers and protect existing soybean cyst nematode-resistance sources. Researchers want to keep PI 88788 in the toolbox and offer growers other options to protect their soybean yields. Visit www.thescncoalition.com/lets-talk-todes/research-collection for more information.
Melissa Mitchum is a molecular nematologist for the University of Georgia.