Scarcity will require unconventional water sources

Seventy percent of the Earth is covered in oceans, but humanity’s water needs are met by less than one percent of the planet’s total water in the form of aquifers or snowpack-fed rivers. We pump it from the ground, treat it, drink it or spray it on crops, and dispose of it. With global population expected to exceed 10 billion by 2050 and water scarcity a critical challenge, it’s time to rethink that model.
The National Alliance for Water Innovation is focused on treatment and reuse technologies for nontraditional water sources. Examples are municipal wastewater, seawater, meat- and dairy- processing wastewater, and agricultural-drainage water.
Tapping into such sources could solve many water-scarcity challenges in the future. But there are currently no large-scale, economically viable ways to do so. The alliance leaders’ vision is a “circular water economy” in which recaptured water would be used for everything from farm fields to fracking sites at a cost and energy intensity comparable to – or better than – current conventional fresh-water sources.
Thomas Borch, a professor in the department of soil and crop sciences and a researcher in environmental and agricultural chemistry at Colorado State University, is heading a team providing diverse expertise to the alliance. The team is primarily focused on the agriculture sector. It’s one of five broad areas of study for the alliance. The others are power, resource extraction, industry and municipal water.
Borch recently served as a “cartographer,” with Dion Dionysiou at the University of Cincinnati-School of Energy, Environmental, Biological and Medical Engineering. They developed an “Agriculture Sector Technology Roadmap” that addresses the current status and challenges for treating and reusing water in agricultural applications such as irrigation and meat processing. The roadmap shows the various areas of opportunity such as recycling drainage from crop fields, or treating and reusing wastewater in meat and dairy operations.
Water managers in 40 U.S. states predict water shortages in the next several years. More than 27 trillion gallons of water were used on more than 900 million acres of farmland in the U.S. in 2017, according to the agriculture roadmap. Agriculture accounts for 80 percent of the nation’s water consumption, varying from state to state, according to the scientists.
While desalination plants exist across the world they’re not widespread because desalination is expensive and energy intensive. The process of desalination creates a salty brine byproduct that's toxic to plants and humans. The byproduct also can contain heavy metals that are difficult to dispose. Brine management is a major area of concern for the research alliance, with many researchers working on solutions.
Desalination is typically performed through a process called reverse osmosis, in which contaminated water is forced through a membrane to separate fresh water. Researchers at Colorado State University are developing and improving new membrane materials and processes to improve treatment of industrial wastewater through desalination.
The challenges are technical, legal and economical, Borch said. There also are social considerations. Will there be public trust in irrigation water that had a former life as wastewater? Will people be willing to invest in water sources that didn’t originate from a freshwater resource?
The National Alliance for Water Innovation will fund both internal and external research projects that address varied areas of research. The goal is to develop the next generation of technologies for treating and reusing nontraditional source waters. Visit nawihub.org for more information.
Anne Manning is a writer at the Colorado State University-College of Agricultural Sciences.