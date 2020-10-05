The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service provides America’s farmers, ranchers and forest landowners financial and technical assistance to voluntarily implement conservation practices. In cooperation with producers, the agency is helping to improve the health of the country’s soil.
Soil is a living resource that supports plant and animal life. It’s comprised of air, water, minerals, organic matter and numerous species of living organisms. Soil has ever-changing biological, chemical and physical properties. Soil health – also referred to as soil quality – is defined by how well soil does what we want it to do. The soil-health foundation consists of four principles.
- maximize soil cover,
- minimize disturbance,
- maximize plant diversity, and
- maximize continual living roots.
Maximizing soil cover can be accomplished by incorporating cover crops into a cropping system or maintaining crop residues from the previous year. Continuous cover protects soil from wind and water, holding in place soil, organic matter and nutrients. Cover also reduces soil-evaporation rates, keeping more moisture available for plant use. Cover helps maintain a moderate range of soil temperatures, keeping soil warmer in cold weather and cooler in hot weather. Reduced compaction, weed suppression and soil-dweller habitat are other benefits of soil cover.
Minimizing disturbance is essential for building soil health. Soil disturbance generally occurs in three different forms.
- biological disturbance such as overgrazing,
- chemical disturbance such as overapplication of nutrients and pesticides, and
- physical disturbance such as tillage.
Tillage through time reduces and removes pore spaces from soils, restricting infiltration and destroying biological glues that hold together soils. Tillage can ultimately lead to water erosion, wind erosion, ponding water, crusting and-or soil organic-matter depletion. But it’s possible to reverse such impacts and improve soil function. Minimizing soil disturbance is a good start for rebuilding soil aggregates, pore space, soil-glue substances and soil organic matter.
Maximizing biodiversity is essential for building soil health. The Northern Plains historically has been described as having abundant plant diversity. Numerous species work together as a community to provide forage for herbivore populations. Soils were built through geological time in this environment.
Crop production changed the region’s polyculture perennial landscape into a monoculture annual landscape. The original plant community can be mimicked by using crop rotations, which can include warm-season grass, warm-season broadleaf plants, cool-season grass and cool-season broadleaf plants. Diverse crop rotations promote more biodiversity, benefiting the soil food web. That in turn improves rainfall infiltration and nutrient cycling while reducing disease and pests.
Crop rotations can be designed to incorporate crops that are big water users or users of less water. Rotations also can be designed to include plants with long tap roots, fibrous roots and more. Diverse crop rotations are important to the long-term sustainability of soil and food security.
Another important principle for developing soil health is maximizing the presence of living roots. That allows for continual feeding of exudates to the soil food web during the entire growing season. Cropland systems typically are planted to annual cash crops, which have a dormant period before planting and-or after harvest. Cover crops are able to fill in the dormant period and provide missing live-root exudate, the primary food source for the soil food web.
