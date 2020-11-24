“If we have poor soil fertility or poor nutrient-management practices we reduce our profitability,” says Carrie Laboski, professor and soil scientist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. “It’s important to spend our money wisely. So we need to think about how to do that to set up next year’s crop.”
Soil testing is the most important item in preparing 2021’s crops for success.
“I know it gets old talking about the importance of soil sampling, but there are still people that haven’t gotten on the soil-testing bandwagon,” she said.
It’s inexpensive yet valuable in making phosphorous, potassium and lime decisions. She emphasized the importance of making a sample be representative of a field. And depth consistency is important.
There are areas in Wisconsin that didn’t have rain for six weeks or more; that can make soil sampling challenging. It’s difficult to sample to desired depth consistently, and sample cores don’t hold together in dry conditions. Producers can expect reduced phosphorous and potassium test results in dry soil.
“We also find that when it’s very dry for extended periods the soil pH might be a bit lower due to salt buildup,” Laboski said.
Soil pH is the master variable that influences microbes and nutrient availability. Dead areas in farm fields might have a pH of 4.7 though the rest of the field is 7.0 or more.
“Pockets like this show up more in the west and northwest parts of Wisconsin,” she said.
Alfalfa yields start decreasing when the pH is less than 6.5. She suggests liming for the crop that has the greatest target pH in the crop rotation – 6.8 for alfalfa, and 6.0 for corn and wheat. Sorghum-sudangrass, which is becoming more popular, has a target pH of 5.6.
“Lime takes three years to be effective so plan accordingly,” Laboski said. “Fall is a great time to lime fields.”
A study has shown that reduced soil pH can reduce soybean yields by as much as 40 percent. If soybeans are $9.50 per bushel, and $100 per acre of lime is needed to adjust the pH, a yield increase of 10.5 bushels per acre pays for the cost of the lime.
“The question is if you can afford to ignore pH,” she said.
She often hears people say they can’t afford the cost of lime. Her recommendation would be to not plant legumes if lime isn’t affordable. Pell lime – pelletized limestone – is often advertised as something a producer can use less of for desired results.
“(But) from the research we conducted at the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station, for pell lime to change soil pH as much as ag-lime it needs to be applied at the same rate as ag-lime,” Laboski said.
She said she isn’t a big fan of fall nitrogen application. For those who do apply fall nitrogen she recommends waiting until soil temperatures are less than 50 degrees Fahrenheit. That reduces the chance soil bacteria will convert ammonium and nitrates.
“It’s better to wait until spring as you’ll get higher nitrogen-use efficiency and reduce the amount that’s lost,” she said.
She recommends not putting fertilizer on frozen and snow-covered soil due to runoff potential. She has similar recommendations for fall manure applications. And applying liquid manure to sandier soils is a bad idea.
“A lot of liquid manure has 50 percent of its total nitrogen in the ammonium form, which is just like fertilizer,” she said.
Use the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service "Conservation Practice Standard Nutrient Management Code 590" for soils, she said. Calibrate the manure spreader, and mind setbacks from streams and wells.
Badger Crop Connect is a crop-production webinar series developed for the 2020 growing season by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension crops and soils program. Bringing agronomists, crop consultants and farmers together, Badger Crop Connect provided bi-weekly updates on current issues. Laboski spoke Sept. 23 regarding “Lime, Manure, and More. Get your 2021 crop off to a good start this fall.” Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection for more information.