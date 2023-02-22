ScanOats is an industrial research center focused on oats and supported by the Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research. It serves an industry in Sweden that – for the past five years – has produced an annual average of 700,000 metric tons of oats.
The center is taking a value-chain collaborative approach to oat development. It brings together Lund University, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and the Swedish Research Institute. Lantmannen and Oatly AB are industry partners.
The group is working to create efficiencies in the process of bringing new oat products to market. It’s focused on contributing to sustainable agriculture and food consumption as well as providing preventive health through health-promoting foods.
The ScanOats pipeline is focused on six areas.
- oat genome
- new oat varieties
- sustainable oat cultivation
- oat processing
- oat diet for disease prevention
- development of a pilot plant for processing new oat products
ScanOats has recorded several achievements. A notable step forward, which will aid in informing oat breeding, was the publication of the oat mosaic genome.
Dietary research for increased appetite control has been published by ScanOats. Consumption of oat lipids can increase satiety, which could help in the prevention of obesity and diabetes.
Because oats are vulnerable to infection from several Fusarium species, which can generate mycotoxins, the ScanOats team has identified mechanisms of resistance in oat varieties.
Other projects include developing oat lines with greater content of antioxidants, particularly arabinoxylan. Researchers also are investigating the potential metabolic or prebiotic effects of the compounds in diets.
Supporting oat growers also is important research for ScanOats through improved crop management aimed at sustainable production of new oat cultivars. That’s expected to bolster the supply chain for Swedish oats.
Visit scanoats.se and nature.com -- search for "mosaic oat genome" -- for more information