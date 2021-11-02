Tractors work while melons fly

WAUMANDEE, Wis. – Plowing is becoming a lost art, but it’s still one township’s way of bringing farmers together for a fall gathering. The Harmonia Park in Waumandee, at the center of Buffalo County in western Wisconsin, has an annual gathering hosted by the local Lion’s Club. It celebrates the good old days of plowing the black dirt.
The Waumandee Valley is considered some of the best soil in the country by farmers who have seen it. Settled seven years after statehood by predominately German-speaking Swiss immigrants, the valley is part of the Driftless Area of the Midwest.
J.B. Bremer started the annual plow day; since then it’s been taken over by the Waumandee Lions Club. Plow day consists of a tractor parade followed by a plowing demonstration on the nearby field owned by Maynard Pronschinske. Anyone is welcome to join in and plow.
Several years ago Rick Reuter and John Sendelbach, who farm in the valley, created a pumpkin cannon to add further entertainment. The cannon, powered by compressed air, shoots pumpkins, watermelon, squash and the occasional bowling ball as far as 2000 feet across the valley.
Watermelon is the produce of choice for the cannon’s ammunition. The lifelong friends discovered if they inject water into the fruit and freeze it beforehand the added weight increases flight lengths. That also allows them to use less-than-perfect melons with soft spots. Size and shape are important considerations for choosing missiles so they fit inside the barrel and go the distance.
The site of the plow day is at the community park, locally famous for being the original home of the Harmonie Gesellschaft. That was a society of non-church-going Swiss who settled in the valley from Sauk County. They enjoyed companionship while engaging in a reading society as well as a choir. The building still exists and is used for a craft fair on Plow Day.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.