Tradition means sustainability in border towns

Drive through the country. In town after town there are empty storefronts and vacant street corners. As small farms and other businesses leave an area, a vacuum is created that sucks the vitality from towns. Some folks in those towns have just lost hope.
But now and then we pass through a vibrant small town. Store fronts are occupied. Folks walk the street carrying groceries and packages on their way to cafes, the post office or the library. In those towns we feel the pulse of rural life still strong and healthy. Such places usually reflect conscious commitments.
Ironwood, Michigan, and Hurley, Wisconsin, are twin cities separated by a state border. If not for some road signs one might not know they are distinct towns. Both still have active downtowns that share customers from both sides of the border.
On a cold winter day snow is piled several feet high between the street and the sidewalk in front of Northwind Natural Foods Co-op in Ironwood. Warmth from the store glows through bright welcoming windows. The sight lures a steady stream of customers in search of fresh local produce, bulk commodities or difficult-to-find ingredients for a savory dish. At first one might think the warmth is from the lighting or the goods. But really it comes from the people who own the place and the staff who run the store.
“The co-op has been here for 42 years,” said Cathy Flory, co-op manager. “It started as a buying club in 1979. A handful of people who could not find what they wanted started it to buy food in bulk. It expanded and changed over the years. We’ve been in this location for about 20 years; we’re here to serve the community. There is no other grocery outlet downtown. Being downtown is part of our mission; it’s what we stand for because we serve an area of town that was underserved. Folks who live downtown can get fresh produce within walking distance.
“We focus on what you can’t get at other stores – what the community would be lacking. So we have fresh local produce and bulk goods. Since I’ve been manager I’ve focused on working with local producers, local artisans and crafters. We’re building the community up that way. We are supporting them and they are supporting us. People are happy because they can buy local goods and know where the food comes from and who grows it.
“We’re in a border town. Our local goods come from as far away as Bayfield, Red Cliff and Mason (Wisconsin) and Crystal Falls (Michigan). Anyone is welcome to apply to be a vendor for us. Being able to work with local farmers is a game-changer. For instance now we can offer an array of potato varieties and different squashes.
“We have artisans producing pottery, a photographer makes postcards, (and) others produce metalwork, jewelry, soap, candles and potholders.”
In addition to local farmers, local gardeners also vend produce to the co-op. The co-op has more than 500 members, but anyone without a membership is also welcome to shop in the store. Members have perks like the ability to special-order goods and discounts; memberships cost $40 per year. The co-op also hosts classes and events.
Because the members own the co-op, they’re encouraged to attend meetings of the co-op’s board of directors and also to serve on the board.
“We just had our annual meeting where board members were elected, and decisions were made on policies like the price of membership,” Flory said. “We also added a buying-club option where for an annual fee folks can order goods from our distributors at cost.
“Any big decisions are made with governance of our members. The board oversees what I do and the membership oversees the board and me.
“The past couple of years have been really good for us. We have focused on local producers in the midst of all of the shortages. For example last year I got in touch with a farm in Crystal Falls during the meat shortage. Now our pork products are from whole hogs who had happy lives and were raised for us. This was great for us and it supported local farmers.
“One of our local farmers comes in with his produce. He picks up his check and then does his shopping here. You can see money circulating back and forth from one hand to the other right here.
“We provide a welcoming space in our community. We make sure everybody feels welcome here.”
That fact is evident on the co-op website where a prominent statement reads, “At Northwind Co-op we stand for a healthy and inclusive community and that does not stop with food. We believe there should be equal rights for all, justice for wrongdoing, acceptance of all and compassion for one another. We believe in standing up for our beliefs and creating action and awareness for inequality and injustice. We aim to be a part of creating a better, more compassionate community and world. We stand with those who have been mistreated or lost their lives because of the color of their skin, their sexual orientation or untreated mental health issues. We stand with our community, we stand for equal rights and fair treatment for all.”
Flory said, “In a small town we realize folks have a set of beliefs, but we know them and like them. We know they are good people. We get an appreciation for different viewpoints; it takes all types and some folks just have a different belief system. There is a saying, ‘Why not figure out what you have in common instead of what differences you have with other people?’”
Across the nation folks wonder how to keep small towns alive. In rural areas there’s a tradition of self-reliance and reaching out to neighbors. In the border twins of Ironwood and Hurley, part of small-town life is a business controlled and owned by its own members. It’s a store where everyone is safe, welcome and respected – and money spent stays in town with folks who produced many of the goods.
Visit northwindcoop.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.