Generations ago North America was inhabited solely by Native people who farmed and hunted for a living. They built large cities and extensive trade routes; they had advanced cultures. The immigration of Europeans forced many Native peoples to relocate from ancestral lands. Yet across the United States there are swaths of ancestral land large and small where concentrations of Native Americans still farm, hunt and preserve their culture. The areas are commonly called Indian Country.
The inaugural State of Native Agriculture Address was held March 9 online, hosted by the Native American Agriculture Fund – a private, charitable trust serving Native farmers and ranchers. It featured presentations by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Minnesota senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux, and the co-chairs of the Native Farm Bill Coalition – Kari Jo Lawrence and Cole Miller.
“This broadcast aims to showcase the diversity and growing economic impact of Tribal agricultural systems throughout rural America,” said Toni Stanger-McLaughlin, a citizen of the Colville Confederated Tribes and CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund.
The group used the address to elevate the priorities of Native American Tribes and producers – strengthening Tribal food sovereignty, food security and agricultural infrastructure, to achieve goals including revitalizing rural economies. Among the attendees were farmers, ranchers, Tribal leaders and community members.
Vilsack commented on the incorporation of traditional ecological knowledge from Indigenous farmers to solve problems of climate change, including drought and unpredictable growing seasons.
“In the conversations with agricultural cultural-census researchers, Tribal leaders and Tribal food business and producers, we all agree that the state of Native agriculture is strong,” he said. “Over the past several years our nation has faced unprecedented challenges of climate crisis, global pandemic and supply-chain issues. The most powerful tool we have to face the countless roadblocks to rural agricultural and Tribal communities is to come together to discuss and implement meaningful answers and solutions.
“Tribes and Native producers continue to be at the forefront of finding innovative solutions. … We can look to those like the Hopi, whose dry farming has continued to thrive over thousands of years with minimal amounts of water. We can also see how adoption of Indigenous underground greenhouse structures to use the ambient temperature (of the ground) can expand the growing season. Incorporating traditional (ecological) knowledge with Indigenous farming technology and techniques gives us insight to meet the moment.”
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota; and U.S. Sen. Christine (Tina) Smith, D-Minnesota, a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee; discussed the assistance for Tribal farmers that they hope the 2023 farm bill will provide. In particular they stressed that their legislative negotiations in Congress have the goal of including help with infrastructure like broadband as well as programs that provide access to credit, to further Tribal Sovereignty and self-determination.
“One of the philosophies that has resonated with me is the Ojibwe belief that the decisions of great leaders are not made just for today; they are made for children seven generations from now,” Klobuchar said. “A world that follows that philosophy will be a better world indeed.”
Ducheneaux, administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s FSA, is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. He’s from the third generation of a five-generation ranching family in South Dakota. Relations between the United States and Native American nations within it have often been strained. Ducheneaux spoke of building trust between the USDA and Indigenous farmers.
“It is one of the great honors of my life to have served in this role and to bring change to the way the USDA’s Farm Service Agency and Indian Country relate to each other,” he said.
A series of cooperative agreements between the USDA and organizations like the Intertribal Agricultural Council have furthered progress between the USDA and Tribal agriculture.
“The Native American Agriculture Fund has been instrumental in creating the circumstances for a lot of success in Indian Country,” he said. “Scores of organizations have been able to participate in the funding opportunities offered by (the Native American Agriculture Fund). Hopefully we will forever change agriculture in Indian Country, and really serve the farmers, ranchers and communities that were discriminated against.”
Lawrence is the executive director of the Intertribal Agriculture Council and co-chair of the Native Farm Bill Coalition. She is Hidatsa, and an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. She grew up on her family’s ranch. She worked in the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for two decades.
“I’ve experienced firsthand the value of having tribal perspectives included in USDA programming,” she said. “The Intertribal Agriculture Council is tasked with pursuing and promoting the conservation, development and use of our agricultural resources for the betterment of our people.”
The Native-led nonprofit has since 1987 actively supported Tribal producers across the United States. It provides technical assistance, services and advocacy for improvements in policies that govern the land where Tribal producers operate.
“The issues Tribal producers face today are neither new nor unknown,” she said. “What is different is the unprecedented support of Tribal agriculture from partners like the Native American Agriculture Fund. Tribal agriculture could still be better supported through innovations to land management and modifications to USDA programs and procedures at the county or local level to enhance Indian agricultural-producer involvement in agriculture programs.
“Tribal producers continue to encounter land-management and lease-enforcement issues with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Accessing credit and USDA debt payments remain elusive for many Tribal producers. A recognition or understanding of Tribal lands among USDA agencies generally creates inconsistent and often negative outcomes for Tribal producers – and Tribal lands that don’t fit neatly into the county- and state-based framework under which many USDA programs operate.
“However through public and private partnerships, Tribal producers from individually run and Tribally run operations are taking more ownership of Tribal agriculture. Tribal producers represent the full spectrum of agriculture that varies with region, and ranges from traditional and subsistence practices to commercial pursuits. ... There is no lack of interest in Tribal agriculture.”
Native agriculture all across the United States is continuing to innovate to meet modern needs by using traditional ecological knowledge, agricultural organizations and programs. From organizations like the Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council that partners with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Wisconsin Tribes, to the Intertribal Agriculture Council that partners with FSA nationally, synergy is building as Tribal agricultural producers further sovereignty, food security and culture.
The address is available on several online platforms including YouTube; visit youtube.com and search for “native agriculture address” to view it.
Visit www.indianag.org and nativeamericanagriculturefund.org and www.wtcac.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.