Underutilized-crop applications sought

Of more than 50,000 known edible plant species, only three crops – rice, wheat and maize – account for two-thirds of the world’s food supply. With increasingly frequent extreme-weather events, reliance on a limited number of crops puts the world’s nutritional security at risk. Yet many nutritious, resilient crops remain underutilized.
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition are launching the Harvest for Health Breakthrough Crop Challenge. They’re offering as much as $1.375 million in awards for development of a predictive model that can screen underutilized crops to determine a crop’s usefulness as a source of functional ingredients or nutrients. The Rockefeller Foundation's RF Catalytic Capital is providing the funding.
“There are tens of thousands of crops that are underutilized for human consumption,” said Lawrence Haddad, executive director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition. “Can any of them be good for nutrition, good for the environment and good for prosperity? The Breakthrough Crop Challenge is for those who are inspired by this challenge and can rise to it, through ingenuity and innovation.”
The challenge is part of the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research’s Harvest for Health initiative. It seeks to accelerate the development of underutilized crops to increase the diversity of nutritious foods in the marketplace. While underutilized crops have functional and nutritional potential, the development of such crops for consumption or use in other products is prohibitively expensive and time intensive, according to the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research.
The challenge consists of two parts. For the seed-funding part, the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research will award five grants of as much as $75,000 per concept note describing the development and validation of a predictive model. Seed-funding concept notes are due by July 20.
For the predictive model development and validation part, applicants will be eligible to receive $1 million. Applicants don’t need to apply for seed funding to receive the $1 million.
The winning predictive model will be used for commercial development of select crops. Applications for the predictive model development and validation will open in spring 2023. The winning model will focus on commercial development of select crops that have market potential. Visit foundationfar.org and search for "Harvest for Health" for more information.