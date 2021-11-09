UW researchers study yield

Valentin Picasso and his research team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conducted several research projects on Kernza.
Picasso and Priscila Pinto, a postdoctoral researcher, are studying the effect of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilizer on Kernza grain and forage yields. The work is being conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of Minnesota, The Land Institute and other institutions as part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Sustainable Agricultural Systems Coordinated Agricultural Program.
The Kernza was planted in fall 2021; the study will continue for five years. The researchers will use a lysimeter to measure leaching in the soil compared to annual cropping systems.
Three UW-Madison studies were published in early 2021.
- effects of the plant growth regulator trinexapac-ethyl application rate, forage-harvesting timing and nitrogen rate on intermediate wheatgrass plant height, lodging, aboveground biomass, grain yield and harvest index
- measurement of Kernza response to combinations of temperature and day length, determining variability across populations selected in the Midwest
- effect of post-harvest management practices on light penetration and intermediate-wheatgrass-yield components
- Picasso and his team studied three rates of trinexapac-ethyl for a three-year period – zero, .22 and .66 kilograms active ingredient per hectare. They found the growth regulator – when applied at a relatively reduced rate compared to those recommended for small-grain production – decreased Kernza’s plant height and increased grain yield compared to non-treated plots. The .66 kilogram rate further reduced plant height and forage biomass, without affecting grain yield in a no-lodging environment.
- Researchers found the need for cool temperatures and-or short days for primary flowering induction for most Kernza plants, followed by warm temperatures and-or long days for secondary induction. The results showed the presence of germplasm with reduced vernalization requirements for flowering. That suggests that selection for reduced vernalization requirements could allow for Kernza production in temperate regions.
- The effect of post-harvest management practices on light penetration and intermediate wheatgrass-yield components was studied. A range of post-harvest management practices were evaluated – removing residues after grain harvest, burning, chopping, and chemical or mechanical thinning. The practices all increased light penetration, but didn’t increase grain yield in the second year. When row spacing was widened with mechanical or chemical thinning, spikes and grain yield per row increased. The model proposed in the study summarized the trade-off between different yield components. It could be useful for designing future post-harvest management programs to maintain yield through time.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.