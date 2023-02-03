ASHLAND, Wis. – We often hear of someone who has the Midas touch; everything they are associated with turns to gold. But when one looks more closely it becomes evident that hard work combined with skill and good ideas are what produces the gold. And sometimes gold is found in unusual places.
About a year ago a new firm began diverting some of the waste stream produced by folks living around Chequamegon Bay on Wisconsin’s Lake Superior coast. Organic material is being collected by Big Lake Organics – including food scraps, Biodegradable Products Institute-certified compostable products like biodegradable paper and cardboard, yard waste and herbivore manure. Much of that waste previously ended in landfills. Big Lake Organics is instead turning it into compost – black gold to farmers and gardeners.
On a sunny January afternoon Todd Rothe, manager and co-founder of Big Lake Organics in Ashland, described the operation.
“We are processing organic waste and turning it into a magical product called compost,” he said. “We run a route from Ashland to Bayfield (Wisconsin) to collect organic waste twice a week. We also collect from Washburn (Wisconsin) and Ashland. Businesses and institutions like schools contact us directly to set up collections.
“We have different waste-collection programs – a 30-day subscription or a full year with a reduced price. Customers can have waste picked up once or twice per week, depending on the volume of waste they produce. On our route today we picked up roughly 1,600 pounds, which is light. When schools are in session or over a holiday season we get larger loads of waste. We also pick up from a fishery. The size of loads there ebb and flow with the size of fish catches and what fishing season is open. Some weeks we get thousands of pounds of fish waste.
“We also offer pails for households. The pails come with liner bags and information on the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of composting. We also have information on our website. Households can sign up for six or 12 months. We have drop sites in Ashland and Bayfield. When a bucket is full, customers remove the compostable bag and drop it into a container at a drop site.
“Our truck brings us loads of 32-gallon containers. We have a tipper – a machine that grabs the cans and flips them upside down into the bucket of our tractor. The tractor dumps the waste into a mixer; inside the mixer we follow a recipe. The key to compost is nitrogen from the waste and carbon. Mixing nitrogen and carbon leads to the process of decomposition. We get carbon in the form of wood shavings from Mellon and shredded bark from Hayward (Wisconsin). We bring in the wood scrap in by the semi-truck load. For every one part of food waste (nitrogen) we mix two parts wood scrap (carbon).
“The mixer is like a big blender on steroids; it does a preliminary chop and mix. It also chops up compostable plates and bowls. When we have attained the right consistency of the mixture – not wet but fluffy – it goes on a conveyer belt and is dumped into an industrial grinder. The grinder reduces the particle size to a half-inch by an inch and a half. The grinder also chops up pumpkins, fish heads and other large items that need to be reduced in size. Reducing the particle size makes the decomposition process more rapid. It allows us to achieve a high temperature in the compost quickly after it is arranged in piles.
“From the grinder the mixed and ground material goes into a 60-foot dump trailer that we haul out to a yard. We dump the material and form it into windrows; we build a windrow from 30 days of material. We keep records as we monitor the temperature and moisture content of the compost in each pile. We achieve temperatures of 131 degrees or hotter for at least 15 days.
“After the temperatures start to drop we send samples of our compost to a laboratory for analysis. That enables us to be (Seal of Testing Assurance)-approved.”
The Seal of Testing Assurance Program through the U.S. Composting Council provides checks and balances within a network of compost producers and labs who test their products.
“The council requires a full analysis of nutrient content of the compos,” Rothe said. “Tests also look for heavy-metal and pollutant content, glass and metal fragments, and pathogens. The (Seal of Testing Assurance) program assures our customers that our compost is high-quality.
“We have been in business a year; our first compost went on sale in August. Most of our customers so far have been small farmers (but) we also have customers who are backyard gardeners. We are selling in bulk. We can deliver, or customers can come to our site after they make arrangements by contacting us by phone or email. In spring we will offer cubic-foot bags of compost available here at our site in Ashland. The bags will also be available at retail locations like the Chequamegon Food Co-op in Ashland and hardware stores. Demand for our compost was so great last year that we had to hold some back to sell in bags early this spring.”
As Big Lake Organics expands there are plans to work with small farms and hobby farms to collect manure that will be processed into compost.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 63.1 million tons of food waste were generated in 2018 in commercial, institutional and residential sectors in the United States. Much of the organic waste goes to landfills. But around Chequamegon Bay in far-northern Wisconsin a new firm, Big Lake Organics, is turning trash into treasure. Folks are diverting their organic waste so it can become compost that’s gold for farms and gardens. In the process the land is becoming more fertile as farms and gardens become more productive.
Some may say Midas has touched Big Lake Organics. But honestly it’s hard work and skill applied to a good idea that’s making garbage into black gold around Chequamegon Bay.
Visit biglakeorganics.com and www.compostingcouncil.org/page/CertifiedCompostSTA for more information.
