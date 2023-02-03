Related to this story

Most Popular

New-crop supply chains built

New-crop supply chains built

The world’s food supply depends on about 150 plant species. And of that total, just 12 provide three-quarters of the world’s food, according t…

Drainage pays long-term -- overview

Drainage pays long-term -- overview

Subsurface “tile” drainage is an essential agricultural water-management practice on naturally poorly drained soils throughout much of the Mid…

Drainage pays long-term -- part 2

Drainage pays long-term -- part 2

Drainage pays!  Editor’s note: This is part 2 of Purdue University’s report regarding its long-term drainage-experiment insights on crop yield…

Beets change their taste

Beets change their taste

MADISON, Wis. — Irwin Goldman has spent much of his career de-beeting the beet. A horticulture professor at the University of Wisconsin-Depart…

Drainage pays long-term -- part 1

Drainage pays long-term -- part 1

Drainage pays!  Editor’s note: This is part 1 of Purdue University’s report regarding its long-term drainage-experiment insights on crop yield…