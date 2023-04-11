SPOONER, Wis. – Often the news of the day brings stories of misfortune. There are storms, floods, wildfires and wars. Frightening things happen in country and city alike. But often we are lulled into a sense of complacency because all those scary events are happening elsewhere in our world and not near us. Is our good fortune due to luck or preparedness?
Much of Wisconsin has received abundant moisture in the past couple of months. With spring melt, flooding along the Mississippi River and elsewhere has been predicted. Most folks don’t worry about fire at the same time they face floods. But memory is often short. We may recall the “Hell and High Water” disaster of spring 1997 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, when fire struck the city after it was flooded. And though it seems odd, fire after extremely abundant moisture is not so uncommon. All fire needs is dry fuel and the right conditions to spring to life on the landscape.
Ben Garrett is a wildland urban-interface specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in Spooner.
“We have a lot of moisture going into the ground, which is positive because it should shorten our fire season,” he said during a recent spring morning. “But historically we have never had a nonexistent fire season. As soon as the snow is gone, until plants green up, we still have potential for wildland fire simply because dormant vegetation is ready to burn. As soon as there is a source of ignition it will burn, and it may burn hot and fast.
“If you look back at 2013 we had the Germann Road Fire in Douglas County (Wisconsin). We had 2 feet of snow on the ground two weeks before that fire. When conditions are right we have the potential for big fires.”
According to the DNR, The Germann Road Fire consumed 7,499 acres and destroyed 104 structures – 23 of them residences – in the towns of Gordon and Highland in Douglas County, and the town of Barnes in Bayfield County, Wisconsin. An estimated 350 structures were saved due to fire-control efforts.
“If you look at DNR reports, about 99 percent of wildfires are caused by humans and only about 1 percent are attributed to natural causes like lightning or spontaneous combustion,” Garrett said. “At the top of the list of human causes of fires are debris burning and fires caused by equipment. The guy cleaning up sticks in his yard with a little debris burn that gets out of hand is the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Wisconsin.
“But we can prevent wildfires. In Wisconsin we have burning regulations. A key to prevention is awareness. If people understand that there are regulations, and they get a permit to burn in the part of the state within the DNR-protection area, there will be fewer fires. Even outside the DNR protection area a lot of townships have burning-permit requirements. In the last 70 years, since burning regulations were instituted, the system has worked to prevent fires. Of course there are still folks who don’t know they need a permit, or who don’t check the daily fire danger or permit restrictions to find out when they can burn safely.
Information and permits are available by going online to www.dnr.wi.gov and searching for “fire.” There is fire-management information, including burning restrictions and fire danger – posted statewide by county. The site also shows current wildfire locations.
Burn permits can be obtained online.
“(But) we still have a few emergency fire wardens in the field who issue permits,” Garrett said. “DNR ranger stations also issue burn permits. Like hunting and fishing licenses, burn permits are issued to a person – not to a property. Burn permits are free and they are valid through Dec. 31 of the year issued.”
In spite of precautions each year some fires in Wisconsin burn out of control. To report a wildfire, dial 911.
“That’s the quickest way to get resources on-site to fight a fire,” he said. “Counties have fire-dispatch centers. Often agencies partner to fight fires; local fire departments are important partners. Calling 911 alerts everyone and gets them on their way.”
Though much of Wisconsin has abundant spring moisture for the first time in several years, fire danger can develop as soon as snow melts and fuels become dry. Everyone has a responsibility to obtain a permit to burn, observe fire regulations, and to burn safely by learning restrictions and fire conditions before burning. If we all do our part this spring we can limit property damage and prevent loss of life.
Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov for more information.
Visit apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/ for current fire danger.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.