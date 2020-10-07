Creating lifelong immunity in baby calves has never been more important. A proactive approach to health, nutrition and management is a must from day one. Having a proper program in place improves the health of the animal as well as resilience to stress and disease. By implementing adequate colostrum protocols, feeding a consistent diet of whole milk or milk replacer, and incorporating immune-support products into the liquid ration calves will have the greatest chance of success.
Three management tips will help create lifelong immunity, starting with the calf.
Analyze the colostrum program. – Measuring serum total proteins will help evaluate passive transfer of antibodies and give an idea of the effectiveness of the colostrum program. A group of calf experts in 2019 updated the industry guidelines to a tiered system for adequate passive transfer. Farms with the most success will meet or exceed those standards.
Definitions under those guidelines are
- excellent – greater than 40 percent of calves on farm with serum total proteins of greater than 6.2 grams per deciliter,
- good – about 30 percent of calves with serum total proteins of 5.8 to 6.1 grams per deciliter,
- fair – about 20 percent of calves with serum total proteins of 5.1 to 5.7 grams per deciliter, and
- poor – about 10 percent of calves with serum total proteins of less than 5.1 grams per deciliter.
Be consistent. – Calves like human babies thrive on consistency in their nutrition program. Feed the same volume and temperature of the same product at the same time every day.
- Milk replacer – Follow label directions specifically regarding water temperature for reconstitution, and mix to the same total solids every feeding.
- Whole milk – Monitor total solids and supplement as necessary to keep a consistent product for the calves.
- Starter – As calves transition from a milk-fed diet to a grain diet, all changes should be gradual; avoid making too many changes at once.
Include an immune-support product. – Even the best programs are not perfect. Consider implementing an immune-support product that is soluble in milk or milk replacer, helps to directly support the calf’s immune system, maintains gut integrity and further develops the calf into a ruminant animal. Work with the nutritionist or veterinarian to find a product that goes beyond one specific challenge such as Escherichia coli. Products that support the gastrointestinal tract and immune system are key so whenever any challenge comes along the calf is better-prepared to handle it.
There are going to be numerous challenges along the way. Ensuring there is a proactive calf program in place along with consistent nutrition that supports the calf’s immune system can help calves face those challenges head on, helping them thrive toward lifetime success.