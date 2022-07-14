Calf behavior studied for welfare

Calves vary significantly in their movement and space patterns but some are more predictable in their behavior. Differences in behavior can affect animal welfare and productivity. Identifying changes in an individual’s behavioral expressions or changes in its predictability can be used as early warning for disease and as indicators for animal-welfare status.
In cases where each individual has a different baseline behavior, using group mean threshold as an indicator of potential sick or stressed animals can lead to mislabeling. Therefore measuring individual variability in behavior and understanding what behaviors show variability or consistency is important for individual health and welfare planning.
Previous studies have focused on animal personality using behavioral tests, but they don’t observe behavior in the animal’s natural environment. They also haven’t quantified both between and within individual variation.
A new study at the University of Nottingham is using data on calves’ use of space and movement in normal management of housed calves. Data are collected via sensors to indicate the existence of exploratory and active personality traits in farmed calves.
The research was led by Jasmeet Kaler, a professor at the University of Nottingham-School of Veterinary Medicine and Science. Her team used ultra-wideband sensors to measure individual movement patterns. The team also used sensors to detect variation between and within individual levels of 60 calves.
The goal was to investigate whether calves display different personality types. Researchers measured and investigated patterns for a period of time for movement and space use. The researchers studied distance traveled, core area used, total area used, site fidelity and average time spent in the feeding area.
They investigated potential differences in predictability. They also studied the relationship between variables to uncover the presence of behavioral syndromes and the relationship between personality and predictability of different measures.
The results indicate that differences occur in behavior expression between calves. Calves also vary in how predictable or unpredictable they are in terms of movement and space-use patterns. It’s possible to speculate that unpredictable animals might be less affected by changes in the environment and therefore more resilient. Animals that rely on a more consistent pattern of behavior might struggle to cope with changes, Kaler said.
She’s currently leading a project where sensors and camera technologies are being used to study a wide range of individual and social behaviors. The goal is to understand and define resilience and use the technologies for early detection of disease as well as indicators of positive animal welfare.
The study was published in Royal Society Open Science. Visit royalsocietypublishing.org and search for “personality and predictability in farmed calves” for more information.