Calf first hours critical

Replacement-heifer performance depends on the quality care of newborn calves. The first hours of life are decisive. Failure in management and procedures at the newborn stage can lead to an increased incidence of diseases, decreased growth rate and increased mortality rates.
We often think about colostrum feeding for newborns. It’s one of the most critical steps, but calf care shouldn’t stop there. There are three essential steps that should be taken once a dairy calf is born.
Step 1. Dip navel immediately after birth. During birth the umbilical cord rupture leaves an open door for pathogens to access internal structures and organs connected to them. Under normal conditions and without infection the navel will dry, and its structures will atrophy.
Navel infection rates of 1 percent to 14 percent are reported worldwide, often due to pathogens found in maternity pens and calf-housing areas. Greater than the direct costs of navel-infection treatments are the costs of associated diseases and their long-term effects. Infection can spread through the blood to joints, lungs and kidneys. That can result in decreased growth rate and increased mortality rate.
A navel dip will prevent infections by killing pathogens and accelerating umbilical-cord drying. The gold-standard solution for navel dip is a 7-percent tincture of iodine.
Tinctures are alcohol-based solutions. Iodine provides the disinfectant properties and alcohol promotes drying. But due to restrictions on iodine’s use in the U.S its availability can be limited. As an alternative 2-percent chlorhexidine solutions can be used with similar efficacy.
Iodine-based teat dips aren’t a substitute for the 7-percent tincture of iodine. They contain 1 percent or less iodine. Skin conditioners such as glycerin will slow the drying process.
Navels need to be dipped immediately after the calf is born. The Michigan State University Extension recommends a second application of the disinfectant within the first day of life. That can be done along with a second feeding of colostrum.
Correct application is important, and dipping is more effective than spraying. Cleanliness of the cup or container used to dip the solution is critical. A dirty cup can reduce the solution’s efficacy and spread infection. Ensure that the entire navel is exposed to the solution. To do that agitate the container pressing its edges to the skin around the navel's base.
Don’t forget to monitor the calf’s navel through the first two weeks of life. It should be checked for excessive bleeding, pain, abnormal swelling, odor or pus. Treat as recommended by your herd veterinarian.
Step 2. Remove newborn from maternity pen. A clean maternity pen is critical for a successful newborn-calf-care program. But immediate removal of the calf from the maternity pen is essential to minimize or prevent the calf’s exposure to pathogens and infectious disorders such as navel infection, diarrhea, pneumonia and septicemia.
Most newborns will stand by themselves within the first 30 minutes following birth. But some calves may not stand until about two hours. Once standing the calf will attempt to nurse. During the process it can lick contaminated parts of the dam, dirty teats or the maternity facilities. Moving the calf to a properly cleaned area also provides an opportunity to check its health status.
Step 3. Feed high-quality colostrum within first six hours. Colostrum is the first mammary-gland secretion produced by the dam after calving. It contains high levels of immunoglobulins, protein, energy and vitamins.
Because there’s minimal transfer of immunoglobulins from the dam to the calf during gestation, calf immunity relies on the immunoglobulins absorbed in the intestine during the first hours after birth. Failure to absorb immunoglobulins from colostrum will increase morbidity and mortality. It also will reduce growth rates and performance during productive life.
Successful colostrum feeding management depends on the amount fed, the quality of the colostrum, and the timing. The MSU Extension recommends feeding 10 percent of the body weight of high-quality colostrum. That consists of colostrum harvested hygienically and with elevated concentrations of immunoglobulins – 50 grams per liter – within six hours after birth. Holstein calves will generally consume 4 quarts of colostrum during this time.
Mariah Desjardins-Morrissette and colleagues at the University of Alberta compared tube and nipple-bottle colostrum feeding. They observed no differences between those two methods regarding immunoglobulin G absorption. But when feeding colostrum by nipple bottle, it’s important to ensure the correct amount of colostrum is consumed by the newborn calf.
An esophageal tube feeder should be used if a calf can’t suckle from a bottle and consume enough colostrum. Colostrum cleanliness and feeding supplies also play an essential role in the success of colostrum feeding. Bacteria may interfere with immunoglobulin G absorption across the gut. That makes it important to avoid contamination during colostrum harvesting, storage and feeding.
A second colostrum feeding within 6 hours to 12 hours after birth is recommended. When possible we recommend an additional 2 quarts to 3 quarts of clean colostrum, even if it isn’t of high quality – less than 50 grams per liter or less than 22 on the Brix scale. Some calves won’t yet be hungry and will refuse to suckle from the bottle. An esophageal tube feeder is warranted in that scenario.
Visit extension.msu.edu or contact 888-678-3464 for more information.
Victor Malacco is a Michigan State University-Extension dairy educator.