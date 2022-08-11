Celebrate foundation of dairy -- Wisconsin's producers

Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Duane, Tina and Ann Hinchley. They own Hinchley's Dairy Farm near Cambridge, Wisconsin. They’re members of Dairy Farmers of America.
When did you begin farming and why?
Duane Hinchley: I began farming in 1980 after graduating from high school; I’ve always had a passion for farming. My father was my mentor; he retired in 1992. Tina and I were married in 1997. Anna is the sixth generation on our family farm.
In what ways does being a member of Dairy Farmers of America help you?
Duane Hinchley: It’s a member-driven cooperative and as such our voice is heard. I serve on the cooperative's central council. Tina serves on the resolutions committee and Anna is a delegate. She’s looking forward to participating in the Young Couples Leadership Program. We’re fortunate to have six representatives from Wisconsin serving on committees and providing input.
We’re excited to see new innovations and new products. Dairy Farmers of America has worked to create more value-added products that use milk. We must continue to have this creativity and development of more uses for our milk to increase our dairy prices.
Tina Hinchley: The cooperative supports research that provides for the development of sustainable practices in dairy production. That helps maximize farm profitability. The cooperative has proactive resolutions that support the enforcement of identification for all dairy products.
Dairy Farmers of America has supported local food banks, helping families throughout all our communities. That connection helps our farms as well as families in need.
What do you think are the biggest challenges the dairy industry faces?
Duane Hinchley: Consumer perception of dairy farming – social media gives too much attention to negative images of dairy farms as well as complaints about being unsustainable and environmentally unfriendly.
ESG – environmental, social and governance – is a new acronym that’s becoming commonplace among lending institutions. It will determine what projects will be built in the future as the public spends dollars on products that are sustainable, environmentally friendly and socially accepted. There are future investments for farmers to consider and diversify into other enterprises – such as on-farm processing, ag tourism and carbon sequestration as well as providing green energy with solar, wind or other by-products from the farm. Farmers need to reduce their environmental footprint.
Tina Hinchley: Agriculture is affected by world situations. The war in the Ukraine, the oil market and the uncertainty of trade controls many decisions on the farm. The increased costs of inputs such as fertilizer, fuel and feed also are challenges. Farmers are dealing with paper-thin margins.
What do you think are the biggest opportunities the dairy industry has?
Duane Hinchley: Innovations – the Center for Dairy Research, for example, is developing a variety of new products to increase customer interest and create more export potential. Trade missions hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection connect buyers to our dairy products.
Tina Hinchley: The future for niche products, such as flavored butter and specialty cheese, is bright for our industry. Diversification has helped our farm. In addition to dairy farming we have a farm-tour business and raise cash crops. There are many opportunities with government programs that help farmers, such as the Farm Storage Facility Loan Program. It provides reduced-interest financing to store grains on-farm. That helps us lock in prices for our grain and make profitable decisions.
Dairy Farmers of America is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas. The cooperative is owned by more than 11,500 dairy-farm families across the United States. Dairy Farmers of America manufactures dairy products for retail, food-service and dairy-ingredient customers. It owns a number of regional brands such as Alta Dena Dairy, Borden Cheese, Plugra Premium Butter and Kemps.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.