Celebrate foundation of dairy -- Wisconsin's producers

Editor's note: This article is the second in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Tucker and Becky Gretebeck, who own All Seasons Farm near Cashton, Wisconsin. They’re members of CROPP/Organic Valley.
When did you begin farming and why?
Tucker Gretebeck: When you’re part of a family farm you’re never done helping in some way. With that being said Becky and I both pursued degrees in college. Becky worked in the food industry. With my degree in food science I became a teacher.
I taught elementary and middle-school students for five years and then had the opportunity to take over Becky’s family farm near Cashton. Her brother moved to Alaska and by doing so gave us the opportunity to take over the farm.
We started raising pumpkins a year before we moved to the farm in 2005. We bought cows right away and started milking in 2006. We decided to fully grass-feed our cows in 2012. We were one of the first-nine Organic Valley dairy farms in the Midwest to be on the “Grassmilk” truck.
In what ways does being a member of CROPP/Organic Valley help you?
Tucker Gretebeck: The support is a big thing. That’s what Organic Valley does for a farm like ours. Organic Valley has every tool for farmers to succeed. CROPP has a robust farmer-resources program and helps with aspects ranging from soil health to animal welfare to feed procurement.
What do you think are the biggest challenges the dairy industry faces today?
Tucker Gretebeck: The biggest challenge we have is converting land into acres for small family farms. It’s not that people don’t want to rent or sell to a small farm or organic farm, but they see a more-viable system and infrastructure ready for them to rent to a bigger farm.
What do you think are the biggest opportunities the dairy industry has now and in the future?
Tucker Gretebeck: The biggest opportunity is for people to see small family farms in their community, and make a connection to those farms and their food. After that connection is made it spreads to surrounding communities and farms.
What do you like the most and the least about working as a dairy farmer?
Tucker Gretebeck: I’m trying to build something for my kids. I don’t care how hard I work; it’s the lifestyle. It’s real living. The best of all worlds. If I can build something on what my parents did, hopefully my kids can build something on what I did. Hopefully the legacy will live on.
On the flip side, it’s not a 9-5 job. We need to make sacrifices. The farm needs constant attention.
How do you think your farm’s business will change in the next 10 years?
Tucker Gretebeck: The intent is for people to realize where their food comes from and the benefit that’s realized with a sustainable system that repairs the land and is more resilient during periods of extreme weather. There’s also a benefit to the locally sourced food model because you remove freight miles to reach the end consumer. I think people are starting to understand, especially with a lot of the country experiencing climate change and extreme-weather events such as flooding and drought as well as storm damages.
I hope everyone finds value in what we do as Organic Valley farmers. We’re producing good-quality nutritious food and are being stewards of the land. People ought to know how much their dollars matter to the local communities. It really helps local farmers.
Organic Valley is the largest farmer-owned organic cooperative in the United States, according to the company. Founded in 1988 to sustain family farms through organic farming, the cooperative represents about 1,800 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.
Cooperative Regions of Organic Producer Pool – known as the CROPP Cooperative – is the cooperative name. Business is conducted through the brand name Organic Valley. Farmer-members and employees use the names interchangeably.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry's newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.