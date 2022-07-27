Check index to assess heat stress

With their increased productivity and metabolic heat production, modern lactating dairy cows are more sensitive to changes in temperature. When they become heat-stressed both their feed intake and milk production decline. An average dairy cow in a northern state such as Wisconsin can experience on average 50 days of heat stress per year, according to the University of Wisconsin.
Calves also can experience heat stress but immediate productivity losses are less tangible. When the ambient temperature exceeds 77 degrees Fahrenheit, nutrients that a calf consumes will be diverted toward heat dissipation – at the expense of its growth and immune function.
Jimena Laporta, an assistant professor in lactation physiology at UW-Madison, has studied heat-stress indicators in dry cows and pre-weaned calves. Heat stress affects physiology, productivity and welfare, she said, no matter the cow’s age or physiological condition.
Dairy producers can help their animals by referring to the Temperature Humidity Index to assess heat stress. The index combines ambient temperature and relative humidity to estimate the heat load that cattle experience. Certain thresholds can be used to determine when cooling should be implemented.
The thermoneutral zone of cows is from 59 to 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit. They become heat-stressed when the heat load exceeds their ability to dissipate heat. They begin accumulating instead of effectively dissipating heat, Laporta said. According to a study in a subtropical climate, dry cows that aren’t provided active cooling should be closely monitored when or before the Temperature Humidity Index reaches 77.
Lactating cows start to show reduced milk production at a Temperature Humidity Index of 68. And rumination can change when the index is at 65, she said.
The thermoneutral zone of calves is different from that of mature cows. Heat abatement is rarely considered for calves, but they don’t regulate body temperature as well as more mature cows. They thrive in environments between 53 and 77 degrees. Laporta recommends monitoring calves before the index reaches 65 to reduce heat-stress risk. Calves housed in outdoor hutches should be monitored before an index of 69 to prevent risk of heat stress.
There are studies on certain hutch materials or supplemental shade to keep calves cool. Dairy producers need inexpensive, practical and sustainable options, Laporta said. At the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station she’s been studying the performance of solar-powered fans placed at the hutch level. The fans redirect airflow inside hutches, increasing it to 4 miles per hour compared to naturally ventilated hutches. That supplemental airflow improves hutch microclimate and reduces calf-respiration rates.
Having a plan to detect and combat heat stress in young calves will pay in the short term and potentially in years down the road as they enter the milking herd, she said.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.