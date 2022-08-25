Dairy farmer thrives on daily challenges

Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Justin and Louisa Peterson. They own Creamery Creek Holsteins near Bangor, Wisconsin. They’re members of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.
When did you begin farming and why?
Justin Peterson: I came to Wisconsin from Cadillac, Michigan, to intern for the Dado-family dairy farm near Amery, Wisconsin. After spending time on the farm Louisa and I decided we wanted to carry on Joseph Peterson’s legacy and start our own farm. He was my grandfather.
We put “wanted” ads in a few agricultural publications. After looking at several options we settled on our current farm near Bangor. We formed Creamery Creek Holsteins in 2010 when we merged our 100-cow herd with the existing-owner Hansline Holsteins’ 150-cow herd.
In what ways does being a member of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative help you?
Justin Peterson: It provides us access to cutting-edge information through emails and podcasts. It’s proactive on all fronts – policy, regulation and education. It’s refreshing to watch an organization that puts members’ dues to work in real-time.
One of the most underrated aspects of an Edge membership is the public-relations assistance they provide. A few years ago a reporter from the New York Times contacted us about an article. We weren’t sure how to handle it, but the Edge team vetted the reporter and worked with us to ensure we were prepared.
What do you think are the biggest challenges the dairy industry faces today?
Justin Peterson: There doesn’t seem to be any shortage of challenges these days. The obvious ones are increasing input costs; feed and fertilizer costs are stressing everyone’s bottom lines. But two that really stick out to us are regulation and labor. Workforce access is an issue. Dairy farming is a 24/7 business so it’s important to have a visa program to bring in workers for more than six months at a time. Fewer policymakers have direct ties to production agriculture. Being a member of Edge ensures we continue to have a seat at the table for the most important discussions.
What do you think are the biggest opportunities the dairy industry has now and in the future?
Justin Peterson: There really is a world of opportunity for dairy farmers; you just need to look for and recognize it. You can’t do things the way they were done yesterday. It just doesn’t work like that. But if you’re willing to search, there are endless opportunities out there.
What do you like the most and the least about working as a dairy farmer?
Justin Peterson: We love working with family. It can be challenging but there really is nothing else like it. The profession also offers quite a bit of freedom and flexibility. No two days are the same, either. I truly enjoy the challenges. I thrive on dealing with daily challenges and finding what problems need to be solved today. Above all else people in the dairy industry are simply amazing. They make dairying a true pleasure.
What do I like least? How does the old saying go? The farmer is the only one who buys at retail, sells at wholesale and pays the freight both ways? The market variables at play can make the job challenging at times. You really need to work smarter not harder these days. Use risk management when you can. We’re also constantly battling consumer misconceptions. We need to tell our own stories on top of running an increasingly complex business.
How do you think your farm’s business will change in the next 10 years?
Justin Peterson: We hope to continue growing our business. We’ll look to add cows and acreage as we can, and diversify our business when it makes sense. We have started to do some of that, including direct-marketing some beef and pork. With increasing labor challenges, we’re also exploring the possibility of implementing robotic-milking systems.
Visit creamerycreekholsteins.com and www.facebook.com/creamerycreekfarms for more information.
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest the “voice of milk” in Congress, with customers and within member communities. Based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, it's the third-largest dairy cooperative in the country based on milk volume, according to the cooperative. Member farms are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Visit voiceofmilk.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.