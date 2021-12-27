Distinguished junior members honored

The Wisconsin Holstein Association has selected several Young Distinguished Junior Members award recipients. The recipients are featured.
Katie Brandel is the 12-year-old daughter of Matthew Brandel and Tracy Brandel. Her family partners in Straussdale Holsteins LLC, where they milk 175 Registered Holsteins near Lake Mills. The Lake Mills Middle School seventh-grader participates in 4-H, Junior Holstein events, and volunteers at various dairy-promotion activities in her community.
Alison Gartman is the 13-year-old daughter of Luke Gartman and Liz Gartman of Sheboygan. Most of her Holstein show animals are homebred at Phil-Mar-Ru farms. She has shown at county, district and state levels. She also participates in dairy judging and dairy bowl.
Cathryn Gunst is the 15-year-old daughter of Willis Gunst and Carla Gunst of Pine River. The teen helps take care of her heifers and is involved in 4-H, where she has served as a reporter. She’s a member of the Waupaca-Waushara Junior Holstein Association. She participates on the dairy bowl team, as well as in dairy jeopardy and other contests. She also shows cattle at local, state and national levels.
Christopher Gunst is the 15-year-old son of Willis Gunst and Carla Gunst of Pine River. The teen helps take care of his heifers and helps make hay. He’s involved in 4-H, participating in a variety of community-service events. He’s a member of the Waupaca-Waushara Junior Holstein Association. He participates on the dairy bowl team, as well as in dairy jeopardy, the speaking contest and other events. He also shows cattle at local, district and state levels.
Elizabeth Gunst is the 16-year-old daughter of Dennis Gunst and Nikki Gunst. At her family’s farm, Ladinodale Holsteins, the teen helps with cropping 300 acres and custom-raising heifers. A junior at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, she’s president of the Lakeside Lutheran FFA Chapter. She’s also president of the Herman Hornets 4-H Club, and is a member of the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association.
Logan Harbaugh, 14, is the son of Lynn Harbaugh and Sara Harbaugh of Marion. The Clintonville High School freshman is a member of FFA. At Bella-View Holsteins, he performs a variety of jobs, including working with show heifers daily. He also exhibits cattle at county, district, state and national shows. A member of the Shawano County Junior Holstein Association, he participates in dairy bowl and dairy judging. He earned high junior individual ranking in the Wisconsin 4-H Dairy Judging Contest. He’s vice-president of the County Line 4-H Club and shows dairy and swine at the Shawano County Fair.
Ellie Larson is the 15‐year‐old daughter of Jamie Larson and Amy Larson. The Evansville High School sophomore has served as co-vice-president of her FFA chapter. She’s a member of the Magnolia 4‐H Club, the Evansville Equestrian Team, Rock County Junior Holstein Breeders, and the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association. She also has shown cattle at county, district and state levels, as well as at World Dairy Expo.
Laney Neuser is the 12-year-old daughter of Jim Neuser and Sarah Neuser of Cato. A seventh-grader at St. John's Lutheran School in Maribel, she shows dairy cattle at county, district and state levels. She competes in dairy bowl and dairy jeopardy for the Manitowoc County Junior Holstein Association. She’s a member of the Junior Holstein Association and the Maribel Mighty Kids 4-H Club. She also owns, shows and trains Holstein and Jersey cattle.
Ella Raatz is the daughter of Al Raatz and Teri Raatz of Colby. The Colby High School freshman is a member of the Clark County Junior Holstein Association. Although she doesn’t live on a farm, she has partnered with local dairy farmers and showed Registered Holsteins. She has competed on the Clark County junior quiz bowl team. She also has participated in fitting and showing clinics and state dairy-judging and showmanship contests.
Dylan Ryan is the 13-year-old son of Chad Ryan and Amy Ryan of Fond du Lac. At his grandparents’ dairy farm, Ryan-Vu Holsteins, the Lomira Middle School eighth-grader helps mix feed and feed cows, cares for his show heifers, cleans and beds heifer barns, and is involved in many aspects of fieldwork. He shows his cattle at local, district, state and national levels. He participates in dairy bowl, dairy jeopardy and dairy judging.
Paige Sweatt is the 16-year-old daughter of Paul Sweatt and Jenny Sweatt of Dane. The Lodi High School junior is a member of the Junior Holstein Association and the Lodi Challengers 4-H Club. She has held officer positions with the Lodi FFA, and shows cattle at local, county, state and national levels.
Madison Wiese is the 14-year-old daughter of Dan Wiese and Angela Wiese. The Wrightstown High School freshman has been a member of the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association for four years. She is president of her 4-H club and is a member of FFA.
