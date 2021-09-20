Faculty director's fall message

A biennium . . . two years. In terms of research it’s not a long period of time. Despite this the past two years have been very productive and formative for the Dairy Innovation Hub. We've built structure, developed mechanisms for proposal funding, recruited top talent, and started addressing key challenges and asking daring questions. We're well on our way to having an impact on dairy in Wisconsin and beyond.
With guidance of building research capacity, recruiting top talent, supporting innovative research, and engaging in outreach and instruction across four priority areas that affect the dairy community, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls set out to accomplish big goals.
We faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic just as our farms, cheesemakers, professionals and citizens did. But we focused on what we could accomplish despite the challenges.
We’re excited to welcome to the campuses eight new hub-funded faculty members. They’ll build research and teaching programs in dairy-cattle nutrition, economics, food science and nutrient management. They’ll strive to bring in federal grant support, train undergraduate and graduate students, and share research findings with the dairy community. The new research programs represent the early years of a career-long contribution to discovery in dairy.
There’s no doubt that research is more of a marathon than a sprint. When challenges or limitations are identified, research questions are asked. Even with immediate work, research results come in timelines of years not days or weeks. That emphasizes the importance of already having critical mass of expertise within Wisconsin to address critical challenges, work on tomorrow’s solutions, and be fearless in asking bold questions.
The strategy for the hub has been to balance long-term vision with short-term victories. We’ve funded short-term, high-impact projects and faculty fellowships at the three campuses. The projects were designed to yield research results that could be translated to the end-user within one year to two years. We’re excited to share early findings from the first rounds of funded projects at our Dairy Symposium, which will be held Nov. 18.
As collaborations across the three campuses have continued to grow, we’re seeing a surge of synergistic gains. Research projects that span at least two of the campuses or directly involve hub partners, such as the Center for Dairy Research, have yielded stronger projects.
Students also are clear winners of the collaboration. We’re working together to mentor graduate students and undergraduate students. While the COVID-19 pandemic created many challenges, we all learned how to more efficiently connect to others remotely. That has removed distance barriers.
We’re proud to share the accomplishments of the last year in our annual report, which will be released in October. We hope you’ll continue to engage in opportunities to read, view or listen to research results from projects funded in the first biennium.
Heather White is an associate professor in the department of animal and dairy sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her research focuses on the health and nutrition of dairy cows during the transition period. White was named faculty director of the Dairy Innovation Hub in 2019. Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu or contact heather.white@wisc.edu for more information.