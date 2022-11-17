Family brainstorms future path together

Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features the Madland Family of Lyndell Dairy near Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. Sandy, Troy, Garrett and Dominique Madland with Theresa and Mitchell Holloway are members of Scenic Central Milk Producers.
When did you begin farming and why?
Sandy Madland: We started farming in 1991. Neither of us were from farms so we started on our own on a rented place. Troy always wanted to milk his own cows after working for area farmers.
We’ve liked working together and building our farm to where it is now. That includes having two of our children return to the farm after college. Farming with us are our son and daughter-in-law Garrett and Dominique Madland, and our daughter and son-in-law Theresa and Mitchell Holloway.
In what ways does being a member of Scenic Central Milk Producers help you?
Sandy Madland: Scenic Central always thinks of its patron-farmers first. Management does a great job of negotiating buyer contracts, which leads to more-competitive pay for their farmers. Field staff is supportive and responsive to any issues on the farm, to help us produce the best-quality milk we can. Overall communication and transparency at Scenic Central is a priority. We appreciate that very much.
What do you think are the biggest challenges the dairy industry faces today?
Sandy Madland: The current increased input costs are very concerning. They make short- and long-range planning more difficult. We’re also increasingly concerned about uninformed and uneducated people making regulatory decisions that affect agriculture. Sharing our story with people who need it the most is still a challenge.
What do you think are the biggest opportunities the dairy industry has now and in the future?
People are also reading…
Sandy Madland: Technology -- there are so many ways to use technology to increase productivity, cow comfort, feed and soil quality, and our own safety while working every day. Don’t be afraid to try to incorporate technology where you need it and where it’s affordable.
Another opportunity is keeping up with consumer interest in food. An engaged consumer will be a repeat buyer. We need to keep showing them all the delicious and nutritious ways dairy can fit into their lives.
What do you like the most and the least about working as a dairy farmer?
Sandy Madland: Being your own boss still has more advantages than disadvantages. Our family likes that we can work together, achieve together and brainstorm together when challenges come our way. Sometimes those challenges become our least-favorite parts of being dairy farmers – the bad weather, equipment breakdowns or having a down cow can take the fun out of things, for sure.
How do you think your farm’s business will change in the next 10 years?
Sandy Madland: We know our ownership structure will change in the next 10 years. Our two kids who are on the farm with us will move into being owners and we’ll transition out of the dairy operation.
We’re always looking for ways to diversify our business both now and in the future. There may be opportunities in agri-tourism, trucking and crop expansion, among others. Our third-generation family members are all toddlers now but in 10 years we hope they’ll also be developing their love of farming.
Visit www.facebook.com/lyndelldairy for more information.
Scenic Central Milk Producers is a dairy-marketing cooperative consisting of about 200 dairy farm members. Founded in 1998, the cooperative is located primarily in southwestern Wisconsin, with a small group in the Green Bay area. Scenic Central’s goal is to maximize producer milk checks by selling excellent-quality milk and keeping operating overhead at a minimum. Visit sceniccentral.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.