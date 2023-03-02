SLEEPY EYE, Minn. – Loran and Heidi Sellner were accustomed to waiting a couple of months before their corn had fermented enough to feed good-quality silage to their dairy herd. But they’ve cut that waiting time – and corn-silage costs – by now feeding corn that ferments in just days.
After researching Enogen corn the Sellners decided five years ago to test it on about 20 acres. In 2022 they planted 175 acres to it. Enogen corn contains an alpha-amylase enzyme that converts starch to usable sugars quickly.
“We’ve seen our cows putting on more weight and milking better, per pound per cow,” Loran Sellner said.
The Sellners currently milk 176 cows. The herd averages 83 pounds of milk per cow per day, with 3.9 percent butterfat and 3.25 percent protein, he said. With young stock and dry cows, they have 325 head of cattle.
There’s been an increase in milk production of 3 pounds per cow since feeding Enogen corn, he said, but added there are many variables involved.
• He had formerly been feeding just conventional corn silage; he’s currently feeding both high-moisture ear corn and silage.
• A few years ago the farm had some issues with stray voltage; that’s since been remedied and herd health has improved.
• With the addition of replacement heifers the herd is “newer” every year.
• They’ve invested in three Lely robotic-milking systems.
But feed efficiency and agronomic performance in addition to quick fermentation have been the reasons why they’ve increased their Enogen acreage, they said.
Syngenta, which developed Enogen corn, cites studies that have shown the variety increases feed efficiency by about 5 percent. Those studies were conducted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kansas State University and Pennsylvania State University. Also in 2017 in a Kansas State University study of silage quality and consistency, researchers found the corn delivered increased levels of starch digestibility and more-immediately-available nutrients from day one after harvest – and for more than eight months in the silo.
Sellner said the Enogen corn he plants is similar to conventional corn hybrids in terms of field performance. He plants 105-day, 109-day and 113-day hybrids. In 2022 – a dry year – the hybrids yielded from 215 bushels to 235 bushels per acre on his farm, he said. That included corn grown on sandy ground as well as some grown in heavy soil.
The “stacked” hybrids contain traits to target both European corn borer and corn rootworms as well as resistance to the glufosinate herbicide, according to the company. Matt Ibberson, a Syngenta representative, provides seed services to the Sellners. Enogen can be used as either grain or silage, he said; grain yields of Enogen hybrids are similar to #2 yellow corn.
Ibberson said he calls on more than a dozen dairy farms. Because Enogen corn quickly ferments, some of those farms are feeding silage as soon as a week after corn harvest compared to several months for #2 yellow corn. Moreover some farmers who have run out of silage have been able to chop corn and feed it fresh, he said. And because Enogen is well digested in the cow’s rumen, there are fewer solids to pump through dairy-farmer lagoon systems.
“Enogen corn also has good standability; I need to have that,” Sellner said.
Visit unl.edu and k-state.edu and psu.edu -- search for “Enogen corn” -- and syngenta-us.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.