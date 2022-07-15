Feeding times affect milk production

The time of day when cows are fed affects their metabolism and milk yield. And daily milk production is affected by the timing of post-ruminal fat and protein availability. Isaac Salfer, an assistant professor in the University of Minnesota-Department of Animal Science, recently discussed how understanding circadian rhythms can help dairy farmers manage feeding to improve milk production.
Cows typically consume large amounts of feed from 6 to 9 a.m. and then again from 2 to 5 p.m. But many dairy farmers feed cows in the evening in summer months to avoid heat stress. That results in cows having the smallest amount of fresh feed during the mid-afternoon – when they would normally consume a large amount of feed.
He recommends dairy producers instead feed cows twice daily or feed also in the early morning before the natural feeding time. A 2013 study led by Amy Sova of the University of Guelph found that dairy herds fed twice-daily averaged 3.1 pounds per day greater dry-matter intake than cows fed once per day, Salfer said. The researchers also found that twice-daily feeding resulted in an average 4.4 pounds greater milk yield. And a 2017 study led by Melissa Woolpert of the University of Vermont showed that cows fed more frequently produce greater milk-fat synthesis.
Salfer has conducted research to determine if the time of feed intake modifies the daily patterns of milk synthesis, plasma metabolites and body temperature. He and Kevin Harvatine, a professor of nutritional physiology at the Pennsylvania State University-Department of Animal Science, conducted a study where they randomly assigned 16 cows to one of two treatments.
• One treatment was day-restricted feeding where feed was made available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• The other treatment was night-restricted feeding where feed was available from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m.
Cows were milked every six hours on the last seven days of each 17-day period. The researchers collected blood samples to represent every four hours during the day.
Peak milk yield shifted – from morning in day-restricted feeding to evening in the night-restricted-feeding treatment. Milk fat, protein and lactose concentration peaked in the evening in day-restricted feeding – and peaked in the morning in night-restricted feeding.
Timing of nutrient intake influences the animal’s central circadian clock. The presence of internal biological clocks, or circadian rhythms, is one of the most universal traits shared by all living things – from bacteria to cows to humans, says Shelley Tischkau, a researcher at the University of Illinois-College of Veterinary Medicine.
“Since the beginning of time on earth, these rhythms have been controlled by one consistent, essential force – the light-dark cycle. Circadian rhythms dictate the daily and seasonal timing of many behaviors.”
Rhythms are also generated by cycles of gene expression within individual cells to create “gears of a clock,” and by hormone and neural signs to communicate between cells. Salfer and Harvatine found that the timing of feed intake shifted the daily rhythms of milk synthesis, plasma hormones and metabolites, and body temperature. That was evidenced by a shift in body-temperature rhythm.
The results, the researchers said, support the hypothesis that timing of nutrient absorption modifies the daily rhythms of milk synthesis. That reinforces the importance of not limiting dairy-cow feed access during the afternoon when cows usually eat more.
The study was published in the British Journal of Nutrition. Visit cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition -- and search for "night-restricted feeding of dairy cows" -- or email ijsalfer@umn.edufor more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.