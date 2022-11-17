Guernsey Show winners named

Valley Gem Atlas Malt-ET was named grand champion female, senior champion female, best bred and owned animal, and best uddered cow of the 2022 International Guernsey Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Winner of the 6-year-old and older cow class, Malt was exhibited by Valley Gem Farms of Cumberland, Wisconsin. The recent show marked the third consecutive year that Malt was named grand champion and senior champion female.
Springhill Kojack Uno-ET was named reserve grand champion female. Also the reserve senior champion, the second-place 6-year-old and older cow was exhibited by Ty and Ean Mader and Faith Ling of Springfield, Missouri.
Heritage Brook Lb Trillium-ET was named intermediate champion. The junior 2-year-old cow was exhibited by Springhill and Elmhurst of Big Prairie, Ohio.
Knapps Copper Tambi Wiz was reserve intermediate champion. The first-place senior 2-year-old cow was exhibited by Knapp Guernseys, A Fraley and F and D Borba of Epworth, Iowa.
Gladheart Beau Desi-ET was named junior champion. The first-place spring-yearling heifer was exhibited by Edward Crossland of Cumberland, Maryland.
Prairie Gem Midnight Storm-ETV was named reserve junior champion. The first-place fall-heifer calf was exhibited by Dylan and Cameron Ryan of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.
Knapp Genetics of Epworth, Iowa, was named premier breeder, premier exhibitor and premier breeder. Indian Acres American Pie was named premier sire.
Misty Meadows Farm of New Paris, Pennsylvania, was named premier exhibitor in the heifer show. Hi Guern View Levi Drone was the premier sire.
Phillip Topp of Botkins, Ohio, and Tim Abbott of Enosburg, Vermont, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 197 animals in the International Guernsey Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.